



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to advancing the strategic and diplomatic partnership that has become increasingly vital in global affairs.





In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), Sergio Gor shared details of the interaction. He highlighted that both sides look forward to “further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship,” signaling continuity amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





The meeting reflects Washington and New Delhi’s shared intent to maintain momentum across key sectors, including trade, defence, and regional security.





This diplomatic engagement comes shortly after Gor’s Senate confirmation hearing on September 12. During his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor described the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “incredible” and “unique,” calling it a crucial driver of the two countries’ expanding partnership. He argued that this personal bond adds resilience to bilateral ties, even in times of tension, such as recent trade disputes.





At the hearing, Gor drew attention to how President Trump consistently praises Prime Minister Modi, even while being critical of certain Indian trade policies. He noted that this reflects a mutual respect at the highest political level, helping ensure the partnership remains strong despite disagreements.





Outlining his vision as a potential ambassador, Gor stressed the importance of India in both regional and global contexts. He pointed to India’s geographic position, robust economic growth, and expanding military capabilities as central to Indo-Pacific stability. He described India as “a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests our nations share.”





Gor also emphasised that, if confirmed, he will prioritise defence and security cooperation between the two nations. His statement reflects Washington’s growing reliance on India as a counterbalance to China and as an anchor for multilateral frameworks such as the Quad. He reiterated Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remark that India is “one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.”





At 38, Sergio Gor currently serves as Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, where he has managed senior-level appointments. His nomination to India, one of the most strategically significant US missions, underscores the Trump administration’s approach of placing close confidants in critical diplomatic posts. His confirmation, expected in the coming weeks, could further accelerate initiatives in defence, critical technologies, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.





The Jaishankar-Gor meeting at the UNGA not only sends a strong signal of continuity in the US-India relationship but also demonstrates its central role in shaping the regional order in the Indo-Pacific. Both sides appear committed to harnessing the strength of political leadership to institutionalise long-term strategic cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







