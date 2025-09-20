L&T was also responsible for main plant civil works at Kudankulam units 3 and 4





Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a “significant” order valued between INR 1,000–2,500 crore (USD 114–285 million) from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Units 5 and 6 in Tamil Nadu.





The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment.





It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.





Kudankulam, located about 100 km from Tuticorin, is India’s flagship nuclear site jointly developed with Russia, hosting two operating VVER-1000 reactors (Unit 1 since 2014 and Unit 2 since 2017).





Subsequent construction of Units 3 and 4 commenced in 2017, with groundwork for Units 5 and 6 starting in 2021. L&T has already executed the main plant civil works for Units 3–6, covering reactor buildings, turbine halls, auxiliary facilities, diesel generator infrastructure, and safety-related structures.





This new order strengthens L&T’s record of delivering large-scale nuclear power infrastructure aligned with India’s clean energy strategy.





As part of the long-term expansion, two additional units—Kudankulam 7 and 8, featuring larger AES-2006 reactors with VVER-1200 designs—have been proposed under the plant’s Phase-4 development.





With India’s Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat (launched in January 2025) aiming to ramp up nuclear generation capacity to 100 GW by 2047, contracts such as this bolster domestic industrial participation while continuing strategic collaboration with Russia on reactor technology.





L&T’s growing portfolio in the nuclear segment underpins the government’s objective to diversify the clean energy mix and reduce reliance on coal, while positioning India as a significant stakeholder in next-generation nuclear power infrastructure globally.





