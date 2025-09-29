



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred the technology (ToT) of stability actuators for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to Godrej Aerospace. This signifies a crucial step in India's aerospace capabilities, making the country one of the few globally able to produce such advanced flight control components.





Stability actuators play a vital role in the AMCA's flight control system, ensuring aircraft stability and maneuverability. Godrej Aerospace is tasked with precise manufacturing, procurement of aerospace-grade materials, assembly, testing, and development of test rigs to qualify these actuators. The company is moving beyond "Built to Print" to "Built to Spec" manufacturing by incorporating techniques like 3D printing, enabling complex component production with enhanced efficiency.





Godrej & Boyce's aerospace division has a longstanding collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) spanning over 20 years. It has contributed to flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators, positioning the company as a strategic partner for the AMCA program. This partnership aligns with India's push toward indigenization in aerospace manufacturing.





Mastering stability actuator technology places India among a select group of countries with advanced expertise in flight-critical control systems for stealth fighters. It supports AMCA's stealth, agility, and high-performance demands. This transfer reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and enhances sovereign capabilities for next-generation combat aircraft development.





The AMCA program is currently in its prototype development phase, with five prototypes planned by 2028-2030. Godrej's role in producing these actuators is pivotal to meet precision and reliability standards necessary for developmental and weapon trials.





The technology transfer was announced as part of DRDO's broader roadmap to enable Indian private industry participation in critical fighter aircraft component manufacturing.





The DRDO to Godrej ToT of stability actuators marks a significant milestone toward AMCA's indigenous production and India's aerospace self-reliance in advanced combat aircraft technologies. This partnership combines DRDO's innovation with Godrej's aerospace manufacturing pedigree to meet AMCA's stringent operational requirements.

IDN (With Agency Inputs)







