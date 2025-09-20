



Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the UAE has shown strong interest in expanding cooperation with India in high-tech sectors, specifically defence, aerospace, and space technology.





During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Goyal announced the establishment of UPI in the UAE and highlighted discussions on investment expansion into defence and aerospace. Space collaboration discussions included inputs from Pawan Goenka, President of INSPACE, reflecting UAE's keen interest in India's space capabilities.





Financial cooperation also saw progress, with the UAE agreeing to station an Indian Income Tax officer at the Indian embassy to facilitate faster exchange of financial information. This move was highlighted as a breakthrough after years of pending resolution.





The India-UAE strategic partnership is growing on multiple fronts, including trade, investments, and high-technology sectors. Goyal praised the UAE's investment capabilities and their ability to collaborate on infrastructure and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. The two sides aim to double bilateral non-oil trade to $100 billion over the next 3-4 years.





Goyal also acknowledged the awarding of the UAE's second-highest civilian honor to India’s Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, recognising his significant role in strengthening the India-UAE relationship over the past three years. This visit and the partnerships discussed underscore broad and deepening ties that benefit both economies and peoples through innovation, investment, education, and technology collaboration.





In addition to defence and aerospace, the cooperation agenda includes infrastructure development, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, financial integration, digital currency collaboration, and further educational linkages. The India-UAE partnership is grounded on trust, people-to-people links, and a future-focused approach to expand trade, investment, and technological collaboration across multiple sectors.





This visit marked a constructive and positive phase in India-UAE relations, poised for significant growth and strategic collaboration in emerging sectors including space tech, defence industry, and related high-tech fields. This comprehensive engagement highlights the scope of deepening ties with a focus on dual benefit and mutual growth.





Based On ANI Report







