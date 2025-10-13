



Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, recently addressed a press conference in New Delhi during his visit to India, where he extended a formal invitation to India to invest in key sectors of Afghanistan's economy.





He emphasised minerals, agriculture, and sports as prime areas for potential Indian investment, highlighting Afghanistan's rich natural resources and growth opportunities.





Muttaqi stated that the two countries reached an agreement focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation. He also mentioned the upgrading of India’s diplomatic mission in Kabul to embassy status, and incoming diplomats from Kabul to New Delhi, signalling deepening diplomatic ties between both nations.





A significant part of his appeal involved a request to facilitate trade by opening the Wagah border. He described the Wagah border as the "fastest and easiest trade route" between India and Afghanistan, underlining its strategic importance for bilateral commerce.





During his remarks, Muttaqi also discussed the Chabahar port, a critical maritime gateway for Afghanistan's trade, which India has been developing to help Afghanistan bypass Pakistan for access to international waters.





Addressing controversy caused by the exclusion of women journalists at his first press conference in New Delhi, Muttaqi clarified that the absence was due to a technical issue related to the short notice and a specific list of invited journalists.





He denied any gender discrimination and promptly called a subsequent press conference inviting women journalists to ensure inclusivity.





Overall, Muttaqi's visit underscores Afghanistan's intent to strengthen economic ties with India, invite Indian investment into vital sectors, and foster smoother trade connectivity through opening key border routes like Wagah for mutual benefit.​





Based On ANI Report











