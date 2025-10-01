



India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line from the private sector, to be established by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to build the Airbus H125 helicopters, will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka. The move promises to unlock the full potential of the rotorcraft market in South Asia.





The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter will help develop new civil and para-public market segments and also meet the Indian armed force’s requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the country’s Himalayan frontiers. Plans include a military version, the H125M, to be offered out of this Indian factory with high levels of indigenised components and technologies.





The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. The helicopter will be available for exports in the South Asian region as well.





“India is an ideal helicopter country. A ‘Made in India’ helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. “We are extremely glad to be adding this new chapter to our multi-faceted relationship with our trusted partners TATA.”





“TATA Advanced Systems is proud to be the first private sector company in India to build helicopters. This will bolster both civil and defence requirements. This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between TATA and Airbus for India. TATA Advanced Systems is well placed in the Indian aerospace sector with capability to build and deliver fixed-wing aircraft as well as helicopters for the nation’s requirements,” said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





TATA Advanced Systems’ entry into helicopter manufacturing is a strategic extension of its capabilities, built on years of expertise in aerospace and defence technologies. The company intends to undertake manufacturing and testing of H125 helicopters including assembly, integration and testing of structural mechanical, electrical systems and components into a complete helicopter and final flight tests required before the delivery of the helicopter to customers.





This project will help India's aviation industry grow, especially in civil and defence applications. The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopters can be used for important services like emergency medical flights, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement. The ‘Made in India’ H125M can decisively boost India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition in the field of military helicopter manufacturing by expanding the existing ecosystem.





Airbus’ relationship with India began more than sixty years ago on the back of an industrial collaboration agreement with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. These helicopters have served the Indian armed forces with distinction. The H125M is an ideal successor to these helicopters.





The H125 FAL is the second Airbus aircraft assembly plant TATA Advanced Systems is building in India, after the C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat – demonstrating Airbus’ long-term commitment to developing a holistic aerospace ecosystem in India across all dimensions: manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, design, digital and human capital development.





Airbus sources components and services worth about $1.4+ billion every year from India, including complex systems such as aircraft doors, flap-track beams and helicopter cabin Aerostructures.





The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter that outclasses other helicopters in its category. This high-performing versatile helicopter is a member of Airbus’ Ecureuil family, which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide.





It can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including, aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others. The H125 is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest, demonstrating its agility in operating in high altitude, extreme environments.





Official AIRBUS Media Release







