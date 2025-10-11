



Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), one of Asia's largest tank manufacturers based in Avadi, Chennai, is set to complete the design and development of its fully indigenous Bharat Light Tank by the end of this year, 2025.





The company expects to roll out the first prototype of this lightweight tank by the end of 2026, marking a significant milestone in India's defence self-reliance mission.​





The Bharat Light Tank project aims to create a platform that combines superior agility, enhanced mobility, and high-impact firepower tailored specifically for use in diverse terrains such as mountainous and border regions.





This development aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependence on foreign defence imports and strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities.​





AVNL's current focus includes customising advanced defence technologies and integrating modern systems like artificial intelligence and advanced electronics. This tank development reflects AVNL's broader strategy to expand its portfolio in armoured vehicles, supported by substantial investments in manufacturing infrastructure, R&D, and workforce skill enhancement to meet growing defence demands. The company's robust order book growth and manufacturing upgrades are solid foundations for this ambitious program.​





AVNL has also been exploring light tank designs that emphasise state-of-the-art features such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), lightweight yet powerful firepower, enhanced survivability through composite and modular armour, and anti-drone defence systems. These capabilities are critical for modern high-altitude and rugged terrain operations where mobility and rapid deployment are essential.​





Before committing fully to its indigenous design, AVNL had explored collaborations, including potential partnerships with Russian defence firms to develop a customised variant of the 2S25 Sprut-SD light tank.





This platform features a 125mm main gun and amphibious capabilities tailored for airborne operations. However, AVNL's most recent strategic pivots show a stronger inclination toward Western technologies, working with firms like Belgium’s John Cockerill and Israel’s Elbit Systems, to incorporate advanced modular and electronic combat systems into their light tank platforms.​





The Bharat Light Tank development program is structured to complete its design and development phase within 2025, followed by prototype rollout and subsequent testing through 2026. This timeline underlines AVNL's commitment to delivering an armoured vehicle that meets India’s specific defence needs for high-altitude combat zones along the northern borders with China and Pakistan.​





AVNL's Bharat Light Tank project represents a cutting-edge effort integrating indigenous production, advanced technology, and combat readiness features. The initiative is poised to strengthen India’s armoured vehicle fleet with a modern, lightweight, and highly capable tank, reinforcing domestic defence manufacturing and operational effectiveness in challenging terrains.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







