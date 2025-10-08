



The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Mumbai on Wednesday, calling the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) “hugely important” and the “biggest deal” signed by Britain since its exit from the European Union.





During an interaction with business leaders, Starmer highlighted that this visit represents the “return leg” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the UK earlier this year, underlining the deepening economic relationship between the two democracies.





The landmark India-UK FTA, signed in July 2024 during Modi’s visit to London, represents a strategic economic milestone between the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies. The deal is designed to boost bilateral trade by an estimated £25.5 billion annually, marking a major advancement in post-Brexit trade diversification for the UK. For India, it signifies broader market access to the British economy and positions it as a key global manufacturing and export hub.





Under the agreement, the UK has committed to offering 99.1% of tariff lines—covering nearly the entire trade volume—at zero duty immediately upon implementation.





This removes significant trade barriers and grants Indian exporters easier access to the British market, especially in labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, and sports goods. Simultaneously, the UK stands to gain from lower tariffs on exports such as whisky, automobiles, and luxury goods, improving its competitiveness in the Indian market.





The trade pact is projected to generate thousands of new jobs in both nations and catalyze growth in key manufacturing and services sectors. Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit through expanded export opportunities, while British industrial and service sectors will find new investment avenues in India’s growing economy. Both sides have emphasized that the FTA will help double bilateral trade by 2030, reinforcing long-term economic synergy.





Keir Starmer’s comments emphasized how the FTA exemplifies the UK’s post-EU strategy of building strong, independent trade ties with dynamic global markets. He described the India agreement as not only economically vital but also symbolically powerful in representing a renewed partnership based on mutual growth and trust. Indian leaders have echoed this sentiment, noting that the agreement strengthens ties across commerce, technology, and education.





On arriving in Mumbai, Keir Starmer received a ceremonial welcome from Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The Ministry of External Affairs hailed the visit as opening a “new chapter” in the India-UK partnership. Prime Minister Modi welcomed his British counterpart on social media, expressing optimism about further strengthening bilateral cooperation and describing the visit as “historic.”





Adding a personal note to the high-level meetings, Starmer was photographed taking a selfie with a disposable camera while interacting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The gesture drew attention for its informality, symbolizing the cordial and open nature of the renewed UK-India engagement.





The India-UK FTA and Starmer’s Mumbai visit mark a turning point in bilateral relations, aligning the two nations’ economic ambitions and underscoring their shared vision for a stronger, mutually prosperous future.





Based On ANI Report







