



Bharath Components, based in Gurugram, is a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in high-performance drone motors designed for industrial, defence, and agricultural drones. Their motors are Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) types with various KV ratings such as 150KV, 180KV, and 420KV, engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern drone applications.





These motors provide strong torque and efficient power delivery suitable for mid-to-large sized drones, ensuring precise control and reliability even under harsh conditions.





The drone motors from Bharath Components boast several important features, including the ability to generate 3-5 kg rotor load and up to 9 kgf thrust, which makes them suitable for carrying various payloads. They have an IPX7 waterproof rating, enhancing durability in challenging environments. The motors utilize advanced Field-Oriented Control (FOC) vector control technology to optimize power efficiency and performance. Lightweight construction and compatibility with different electronic speed controllers (ESCs) and propellers make these motors versatile for integration into diverse drone platforms.





Bharath Components focuses heavily on quality and ruggedness, with motors undergoing rigorous field testing to ensure they meet industrial standards. The locally engineered motors contribute to India’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the drone ecosystem, supporting both the defence sector and commercial agriculture drone applications. The company’s product line is DGCA-ready, aligning with regulatory requirements for drone operations within India.





Additional insight into the Indian drone motor manufacturing landscape can be drawn from other players like Vector Technics, another Indian startup making drone motors from raw materials like Indian steel through state-of-the-art processes. Such manufacturers emphasize complete in-house production from steel cutting to winding copper coils, highlighting the indigenous capability growth in India for drone components.





Bharath Components represents an important part of India’s emerging drone technology manufacturing base, producing high-quality, reliable, efficient BLDC motors tailored for the growing needs of industrial, defence, and agricultural drones. Their efforts align with national goals to foster local innovation and reduce dependency on imports in drone technology.





