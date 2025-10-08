British Prime Minister Keir Starmer began his first official visit to India on Wednesday with a series of engagements in Mumbai, the financial capital. His arrival marks an important diplomatic and economic milestone aimed at strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the framework of ‘Vision 2035’.





Upon arrival, Prime Minister Starmer was received at the airport by Maharashtra and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as the start of a new chapter in the “strong and dynamic India-UK partnership.” Starmer is accompanied by a high-profile delegation of 125 members, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors, and cultural leaders, reflecting the broad-based focus of the visit.





In a lighter moment during an interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, the UK Prime Minister was seen taking a selfie using a disposable camera. This informal exchange symbolized his approachable demeanour and helped set a friendly tone for discussions with India’s corporate community.





The visit’s central agenda focuses on reviewing progress in multiple areas under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Starmer will meet on October 9 in Mumbai to assess collaborative efforts spanning trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, climate and energy, health, and education. The discussions are expected to align with the long-term 10-year roadmap under ‘Vision 2035’.





Both leaders are expected to delve into the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), envisioned as a cornerstone of the evolving bilateral economic relationship. The agreement aims to expand market access, promote technology co-development, and facilitate investment flows between the two nations.





In addition to trade and economic cooperation, the two leaders will exchange views on pressing regional and global issues, further reinforcing the alignment of their foreign policy interests. The visit highlights the growing synergy between New Delhi and London on strategic and global platforms, including climate change, energy transition, and digital innovation.





Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer will jointly attend and deliver keynote addresses at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The event will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and innovators, positioning India and the UK as key players in the global fintech ecosystem. Their participation underscores the shared commitment to fostering innovation-driven growth and strengthening digital financial inclusion.





The visit builds on the positive momentum from Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UK in July 2025, which set the stage for deeper collaboration across emerging sectors. Starmer’s visit is expected to reinforce this progress, offering both nations a valuable opportunity to reaffirm their shared vision of a modern, forward-looking partnership rooted in mutual trust, economic prosperity, and global leadership.



