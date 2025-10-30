



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet his United States counterpart, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in Malaysia on Friday.





The discussion will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Kuala Lumpur. According to senior officials, the meeting aims to ease recent tensions caused by Washington’s tariff measures against India and explore avenues for strengthening defence cooperation.





The engagement will mark the first formal interaction between Singh and Hegseth. It is expected to review India’s ongoing and planned defence procurements from the US, including the proposal to acquire six Boeing P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy. Both sides are also likely to deliberate on establishing a new defence cooperation framework to deepen strategic ties.





An Indian official noted that the meeting could lay the foundation for a future bilateral visit, either by the US Defence Secretary to New Delhi or by Rajnath Singh to Washington. The Defence Ministry and the US embassy in New Delhi have so far not issued official comments on the planned discussion.





Singh was earlier scheduled to meet Hegseth in Washington in August, but the visit was cancelled after relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply. The downturn followed President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.





The current meeting comes as both nations look to recalibrate their partnership. India has recently reduced imports of Russian crude following new US sanctions on Moscow’s leading exporters, signalling a potential thaw. Speaking in South Korea earlier this week, President Trump expressed his intention to negotiate a fresh trade deal with India, underscoring Washington’s renewed engagement with New Delhi.





India, for its part, maintains that it has been unfairly singled out despite Western nations continuing selective trade with Russia for their own strategic interests. New Delhi has reiterated its commitment to diversified energy sourcing, while protecting its national security and economic priorities.





Rajnath Singh is also expected to deliver a formal address at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting on 1 November, highlighting India’s vision for regional stability, maritime security, and collective resilience against emerging threats.





Based On Reuters Report







