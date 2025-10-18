



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, in New Delhi on Friday to discuss opportunities for deepening cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, energy, and technology.





Both sides emphasised expanding the already strong India–Brazil partnership through diversified avenues aimed at sustainable growth and mutual development.





The talks revolved around strengthening collaboration in trade and economic engagement, identifying new opportunities in clean energy, pharmaceuticals, and connectivity.





Discussions also highlighted cooperation in frontier areas such as Artificial Intelligence, digital governance, and advanced health technologies. The leaders expressed optimism about mutual gains through joint research, innovation, and manufacturing partnerships.





Alckmin’s meeting with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan a day earlier built on momentum created by recent high-level interactions. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen trade and industrial ties and endorsed renewed engagement between private sectors of both nations. The discussions focused on improving market access, industrial supply chains, and mechanisms for facilitating investment flows.





During his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Alckmin discussed the expansion of defence and security collaboration, particularly in research, joint production, and technology sharing. Defence Minister Singh described this as one of the five fundamental pillars of India–Brazil relations, emphasising its growing importance to both nations’ strategic and industrial ecosystems.





Alckmin’s visit closely followed the sixth India–Brazil Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi on October 3, co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Brazil’s Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim.





The dialogue addressed cooperation in energy security, critical minerals, health, and defence partnership. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to coordination in key multilateral platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, and the forthcoming COP-30 summit to be hosted in Brazil.





Economic engagement remains a major pillar of the relationship. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil in July, both countries set a target to raise bilateral trade to USD 20 billion within five years, supported by sectoral cooperation and policy facilitation. Alckmin’s visit aims to translate this target into actionable frameworks through enhanced dialogue between government and business sectors.





The visit reinforces the growing depth of the India–Brazil strategic partnership and is expected to pave the way for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s state visit to India next year.





It signifies continuity in implementing the roadmap formulated during the Modi–Lula summit in July, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to advance South–South cooperation and a multipolar global order.





Based On ANI Report







