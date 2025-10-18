

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, met General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Conclave in New Delhi.





Their discussions centred on defence capacity-building, training, and peacekeeping cooperation, highlighting a shared commitment to mutual growth and regional stability. The interaction reflected the strengthening of India–Ethiopia defence ties and the nations’ mutual interest in expanding military collaboration through multilateral engagements.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X that the meeting symbolised a joint resolve to deepen defence cooperation and contribute collectively towards peace and stability. The conversation emphasised practical mechanisms to enhance training exchange programmes and improve interoperability between armed forces in peacekeeping operations under the UN framework.





During the Conclave, General Alemshet Degife Balcha addressed the evolving global security environment, underlining the increasing complexity of modern conflicts.





He observed that asymmetric warfare, terrorism, violent extremism, cyber threats, and humanitarian crises have made international peacekeeping operations more challenging. He stressed the imperative of stronger collaboration, professional commitment, and unity of purpose among troop-contributing nations to address these global security challenges effectively.





The UNTCC Conclave, hosted by India from 14 to 16 October 2025, brought together senior military leaders from over 30 nations. They exchanged perspectives on strengthening global peacekeeping frameworks and enhancing collective capacity to deal with evolving threats. India’s leadership in hosting the event underlined its proactive role as a key contributor to UN peacekeeping missions and a strong advocate of international cooperation for peace and security.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address at the Conclave, reaffirmed India’s principled stance on maintaining a rules-based international order.





He noted that while some nations continue to undermine global norms, India remains steadfast in upholding international rules and values. Emphasising India’s long-standing commitment to peace, he recalled that India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter, reflecting its age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.





General Upendra Dwivedi stated that hosting the UNTCC conference in India was both an honour and a reaffirmation of the country’s dedication to promoting global peace. He reiterated that India’s ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Bandhu — being a friend to all — continues to guide its engagement in international peacekeeping and capacity-building efforts.





The event not only reinforced India’s leadership in supporting multilateral peace initiatives but also demonstrated its enduring commitment to fostering cooperation and harmony among nations.





Based On ANI Report







