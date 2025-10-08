



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the tri-services, has formally released the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) Standard 1.0, a landmark framework aimed at enabling interoperability in military communication systems.





This release marks a crucial advancement in India’s drive for self-reliance in defence communication technologies and the modernization of battlefield communications.





IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDRs), designed to unify communication standards across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The architecture outlines standardized interfaces, application programming interfaces (APIs), execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms — all of which are critical for achieving seamless data exchange between diverse SDR platforms.





The origins of this initiative date back to 2021, when the role of SDRs in modern military communication was recognised as a decisive element for future warfare readiness. It was then that the need for a national software standard became apparent. SDRs, with their capacity to dynamically switch between different communication protocols and waveforms, were seen as vital for joint operations, coalition interoperability, and secure battlefield networking.





In 2022, DRDO formed a core technical team to lead the development of the specification. Working closely with the IDS and all three branches of the armed forces, the team collected operational and user requirements. This phase involved extensive technical reviews, iterative design improvements, and consultations with military communication experts to ensure operational viability under combat conditions.





The newly approved IRSA Standard 1.0 now serves as India’s first national specification defining a unified SDR software architecture. This standard is designed with adaptability in mind, allowing for integration of emerging communication technologies such as advanced encryption methods, AI-driven signal processing, and quantum-resistant communication protocols.





The defence ministry has described the launch as a “defining step” towards indigenous, interoperable, and future-ready SDR solutions. According to the official statement, IRSA not only supports current operational needs but also lays the groundwork for integrating next-generation technologies into defence networks.





The modular nature of its architecture ensures that upgrades or new waveform integrations can be implemented without disrupting existing systems.





With IRSA in place, India is poised to significantly improve joint-service communication efficiency, reduce dependency on foreign SDR solutions, and enhance secure interoperability across platforms and theatres of operation.





The specification supports the strategic vision of creating solutions “designed in India, for India, and ready for the world”, positioning the country as a potential exporter of advanced defence communication systems in the future.





Based On PTI Report







