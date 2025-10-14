



India's crude oil imports from Russia between April and September 2025 fell 8.4% year-on-year, driven by narrower price discounts and tighter supply availability from Russian producers. Industry and shipping data indicated that refiners sought alternative supply sources, with a notable shift towards Middle Eastern and U.S. crude.





The reduction is also influenced by intensifying pressure from Washington. U.S. officials, including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, have accused Indian purchases of Russian crude of indirectly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Negotiators have tied lower Russian crude imports to potential tariff relief, as the United States has doubled duties on Indian goods amid ongoing trade talks.





From April 1 to September 30, India imported 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude, according to trade sources. In September, volumes held steady compared to August at 1.6 million bpd, but this represented a sharp 14.2% year-on-year decline. Private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy boosted purchases that month, while state-run companies reduced their intake.





In contrast, India's imports from the United States rose 6.8% year-on-year during the April–September period, reaching about 213,000 bpd. These increased purchases are closely linked with bilateral trade negotiations aimed at tariff reductions and a broader rebalancing of crude supply sources. U.S. Trade Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that India is working to “rebalance” its imports toward more U.S. crude and less Russian supply.





In September 2025, India’s total oil imports stood at 4.88 million bpd, a 1% dip compared to August but an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. Over the six-month period, Russia’s share of India’s total imports declined from 40% to 36%, while U.S. share experienced a small uptick.





Middle Eastern crude accounted for 45% of India’s total imports in April–September 2025, up from 42% in the same period the previous year. This was part of a broader increase in OPEC’s supply share, which rose from 45% to 49% during the period, indicating a strategic diversification of India’s energy imports toward more traditional suppliers.





Based On Reuters Report











