



AdaniConnex, the data centre joint venture of Adani Enterprises, has partnered with Google and Bharti Airtel to develop India’s largest data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark agreement represents a cumulative investment of $15 billion over five years and aims to transform the region into a major global AI and cloud infrastructure hub.





The collaboration marks a new phase in India’s digital infrastructure expansion, aligning with national ambitions for tech-driven industrial growth.





According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the Visakhapatnam campus will begin operations with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW), scaling up to multiple gigawatts as demand increases.





The facility will host advanced AI compute clusters, enabling large-scale data processing, model training, and enterprise cloud services. Google confirmed that this will be its largest AI hub outside the United States, integrating the campus into a network of 12 global AI centres.





The project emphasises sustainability and energy efficiency, featuring new clean energy generation, energy storage systems, and dedicated transmission lines across Andhra Pradesh. Adani Enterprises will leverage its renewable energy assets and expertise in green power to ensure a carbon-neutral data centre ecosystem.





Additionally, a state-of-the-art international subsea cable gateway will connect Visakhapatnam to global internet routes, enhancing data resiliency and lowering latency for Indian enterprises.





The partnership aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s strategic goal of developing up to 6 GW of data centre capacity, positioning the state as a national technology and AI hub.





The collaboration between Google, AdaniConnex, and Airtel represents one of the largest foreign direct investments in India’s digital infrastructure. The initiative is also expected to create thousands of skilled and unskilled jobs in construction, maintenance, and advanced computing operations.





The Visakhapatnam campus emerges amid growing competition among global technology giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, which have each committed billions toward data centre development across India. Indian conglomerates Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are also rapidly scaling their national data infrastructure to support next-generation AI, 5G, and cloud computing services.





These investments collectively aim to meet surging AI compute demand, which depends on linking thousands of high-performance semiconductor chips across vast digital clusters.





Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, continues to view India as a key growth market, where YouTube commands the largest global user base and Android dominates smartphones. Despite facing multiple antitrust and regulatory challenges, the company’s latest venture signals a deeper commitment to local innovation and enterprise digitisation.





CEO Sundar Pichai described the project as a “landmark development” that will “accelerate AI innovation, expand access to compute capacity, and fuel India’s next phase of digital growth.”





The Adani-Google-Airtel partnership cements India’s position as a global AI and cloud computing hub. With Visakhapatnam at its core, this initiative will enhance data sovereignty, expand AI research capabilities, and create a technological foundation for industries ranging from manufacturing and telecom to finance and healthcare.





The project underscores India’s growing ability to attract world-class technology and infrastructure investments while fostering sustainable and inclusive digital growth.





