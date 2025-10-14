



Two high-level government review panels have begun assessing seven shortlisted public and private sector firms vying to execute India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter programme — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Officials familiar with the process confirmed that the initial evaluation will be conducted by a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) committee. Their findings will then move to a higher-level panel chaired by the defence secretary for final scrutiny.





The AMCA is being developed by the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) through a competitive industry partnership model. The call for expressions of interest (EoI) was issued in June, following the defence ministry’s decision to fast-track stealth fighter development.





Shortlisted firms must demonstrate the capacity to set up dedicated manufacturing facilities for eventual series production, alongside fulfilling requirements for prototype fabrication, flight testing, and certification within a maximum of eight years.





The seven contenders reflect a mix of India’s aerospace and advanced engineering capabilities. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has partnered with two smaller firms; TATA Advanced Systems Limited is applying independently; Adani Defence and Aerospace is in the race; Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has teamed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); Goodluck India is partnered with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd and Axiscades Technologies; and Bharat Forge Ltd has linked up with BEML Ltd and Data Patterns.





Under the competitive model, the selected entity will build five AMCA prototypes and one structural test specimen. The programme schedule envisages the first prototype’s maiden flight by 2029, with full development completion by 2034 and entry into production by 2035.





The Cabinet Committee on Security has already approved AMCA’s design and prototype phase at a projected cost of ₹15,000 crore.





The Indian Air Force’s modernisation roadmap plans for six squadrons — approximately 120 stealth jets — post-2035. Early MK-1 variants will be powered by US-origin GE F-414 engines, while later MK-2 variants will field a more powerful 120-kilonewton thrust class indigenous engine jointly developed by DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and French firm Safran. Sources indicate the Safran-GTRE team will produce nine engine prototypes over 12 years, with full intellectual property rights transferred to India.





Strategic urgency is driving the timeline. China has already operationalised its J-20 fighters, is producing J-35 aircraft that Pakistan seeks to acquire, and is conducting trials of two sixth-generation platforms — the J-36 and J-50. The need for stealth capability is acute for India as it faces an authorised squadron strength deficit — operating around 30 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned 42.5. Recent operational analysis post-Operation Sindoor suggests even higher squadron numbers may be necessary for future deterrence.





To address parallel gaps, the defence ministry has already signed two contracts with HAL for 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, which will boost short- and medium-term combat readiness.





On October 3, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh remarked that the French Rafale remains among the options for India’s separate requirement of 114 multi-role fighters to be manufactured domestically in collaboration with a foreign original equipment manufacturer.





Consortium Key Partners Sector/Expertise Probable Strengths For AMCA Project Expected Role HAL Two smaller aerospace engineering firms (names not disclosed) Aeronautics manufacturing and integration Proven fighter assembly experience (TEJAS, Su-30MKI); existing production infra and flight test expertise Prime assembly, integration, and flight testing lead contender TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) — Aerospace and defence manufacturing; composite structures Expertise in aerospace structure fabrication, UAVs, and foreign OEM joint ventures (Boeing, Lockheed Martin) Airframe composite work, systems integration, and modular manufacturing Adani Defence and Aerospace — Defence systems integration and avionics Experience in assembly lines for UAVs, tactical systems, and radar tech; growing aerospace infrastructure in Hyderabad Setting up production ecosystem and supporting electrical harness and avionics integration Larsen & Toubro Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Engineering, electronics, and radar systems Strong mechanical systems design; precision machining; BEL expertise in avionics, EW, and mission computers Structural fabrication, landing gear systems, radar/EW integration Goodluck India BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, Axiscades Technologies Metallurgy, propulsion, and digital systems Aerospace-grade material processing with propulsion subsystem capability and digital design tools from Axiscades Airframe materials, propulsion component fabrication, simulation support Bharat Forge BEML Ltd, Data Patterns Heavy manufacturing, ground systems, avionics Forging and precision engineering expertise; BEML’s heavy vehicle base; Data Patterns’ avionics and electronics solutions Structural frames, electronic modules, and onboard computing systems HAL–Safran–GTRE (As future propulsion partner) Safran Group (France), GTRE Aero-engine R&D Co-development of 120 kN thrust-class engine with full ToT and IPR transfer Powerplant design, testing, and indigenous engine integration for AMCA MK-2





