



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially confirmed that its Su-30MKI fighters are now equipped with Israeli-made Rampage missiles. This milestone was announced by Air Marshal AP Singh during a press conference with local media, highlighting a significant enhancement in the IAF’s operational capabilities and weapon system integration.





The confirmation was supported by a short, low-definition video released by the IAF. This footage was recorded via helmet cameras worn by a pilot involved in Operation Sindoor, India’s recent devastating offensive against Pakistan.





The video shows two Su-30MKI aircraft flying in formation over the Himalayan region, followed by the launch of the 570-kilogram Rampage missile from a wing-mounted pylon of one Su-30MKI.





The launch sequence includes the audio call-out “Fox Three – Rampage Away,” followed by the missile’s trajectory and telemetry guiding it precisely toward a simulated command and control bunker target, culminating in a series of secondary explosions upon impact.





An Air Force official clarified that this event represents the first operational usage of the Rampage missile on the Su-30MKI aircraft. The successful deployment validated seamless weapon integration, which was achieved through software upgrades developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





These upgrades specifically enabled the missile to work in conjunction with the Su-30MKI’s existing AL-31FP engine and avionics suite, overcoming the technical challenges posed by integrating Israeli systems previously limited to attack and carrier-based aircraft.





Before this integration on the Su-30MKI, the Rampage missile had been part of the IAF’s weapons inventory for Jaguar Darin-III strike aircraft and MiG-29K carrier-based fighters operating from INS Vikramaditya. On Jaguars, the missile was used for deep-strike missions targeting enemy infrastructure, with proven efficacy demonstrated in exercises like Tarang Shakti.





For the MiG-29K aircraft, the missile served primarily in an anti-ship role. However, fitting the missile onto the larger and more structurally different Su-30MKI required reinforcement of the aircraft’s structure and modifications to its fire control system.





India acquired its initial stock of Rampage missiles between 2020 and 2021 from Israel, a period marked by escalating border tensions with China. Since then, the Rampage missile has become a cornerstone of the IAF’s modernisation efforts, reflecting a strategic push toward diversifying and upgrading its air-launched precision strike capabilities.





Furthermore, reports indicate that India is keen on negotiating local production of the Rampage missile. Such a move would enhance supply security and operational readiness while aligning with the national emphasis on the “Made in India” policy.





This approach has already been seen in the domestic production of BrahMos cruise missiles tailored for various IAF platforms, and local manufacturing of Rampage would similarly contribute to expanding India’s indigenous defence industrial base.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







