



The AMCA stealth fighter jet will feature upgraded carbon brakes and MRF tyres developed and proven on the TEJAS MK-2 platform. This marks a significant advancement in indigenous landing gear technology for India’s aerospace sector.

The upgraded carbon brakes offer enhanced heat dissipation capabilities, allowing the aircraft to withstand higher thermal loads during landing. This effectively reduces wear and tear and improves overall braking reliability.





MRF tyres, tested under rigorous conditions on the TEJAS MK-2, provide superior grip and durability. They deliver shorter stopping distances, critical for carrier-based and high-performance runway operations.





Integration of these components into the AMCA supports higher cycle life, meaning the landing system can sustain more take-off and landing cycles without compromising safety or performance.





The commonality of brakes and tyres across TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA platforms streamlines spare parts logistics and reduces maintenance costs. This standardisation also simplifies training and inventory management for ground crews.





Enhanced energy absorption during landings is pivotal for heavy-weight recoveries, where the aircraft encounters significant landing forces. The improved materials and design help dissipate impact energy efficiently.





The upgraded landing system is especially beneficial for hot-and-high operational environments, where thinner air and higher temperatures increase landing challenges and stress on brakes and tyres.





This development represents a further push for Indigenous Aerospace Materials and Aero-Systems ecosystems, showcasing India’s growing capability in critical fighter aircraft subsystems.





The improved landing gear components boost AMCA’s operational readiness and survivability, preparing it for diverse mission profiles, including carrier operations and advanced runway requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







