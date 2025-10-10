



On October 10, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, marking a significant high-level engagement since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.





Jaishankar expressed deep appreciation for Afghanistan’s invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities within the country. He noted that this offer will be further discussed by the respective teams, highlighting India’s willingness to participate actively in Afghanistan’s resource sector as part of broader economic cooperation.​





India reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with Afghanistan, emphasizing ongoing Indian projects and the possibility of repairs and completion of committed works. In a major announcement, Jaishankar pledged India's contribution to reconstructing residences in earthquake-hit areas of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Additionally, India will aid forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees by building housing and providing critical material assistance.​





India remains a significant provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, with fresh consignments of food assistance en route to Kabul. The External Affairs Minister stressed India’s continuing support and solidarity during difficult times, including recent natural disasters and refugee crises.​





A landmark development in the meeting was the announcement that India will upgrade its existing technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, signifying a renewed diplomatic commitment. This move reflects a strategic intent to normalize relations with the Taliban government and increase India's presence in Afghanistan.​





Jaishankar highlighted increased flights between Kabul and New Delhi as a boost to bilateral trade. The meeting also focused on expanding educational cooperation, with India announcing more opportunities for Afghan students at Indian universities. A new visa module introduced in April 2025 has facilitated greater issuance of visas in medical, business, and student categories to Afghans.​





The two countries reiterated their collaboration on sustainable water resource management, an area with a history of productive partnership. Jaishankar emphasized the shared commitment to counter cross-border terrorism and welcomed Afghanistan's sensitivity to India's security concerns. Afghan solidarity following recent terror attacks in India was appreciated as well.​





The meeting also touched on deepening support for Afghan cricket talent, described by Jaishankar as “truly impressive,” reflecting strong people-to-people connections. India continues to nurture Afghan youth through its long-standing educational and capacity-building programs.​





Muttaqi’s visit is the first ministerial-level trip from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to India since 2021, facilitated by a temporary exemption from UN sanctions. His presence and the talks mark a significant thaw in bilateral relations amid regional geopolitical shifts, with India balancing strategic concerns and development priorities.​





This detailed engagement signals India's multi-dimensional approach to Afghanistan—balancing humanitarian, economic, cultural, and security concerns while preparing for a robust diplomatic presence through the upgraded embassy.





The invitation for Indian companies in Afghanistan’s mining sector opens a new chapter in bilateral economic relations, further expanded by reconstruction and developmental commitments.​





