



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a landmark agreement with US aerospace major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) to produce cutting-edge Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.





This collaboration marks a critical stride in the nation’s mission toward defence self-reliance and advanced aerospace manufacturing.





Under this strategic partnership, the two companies will jointly manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) RPAS within India. The production will blend L&T’s engineering, system integration, and precision manufacturing expertise with GA-ASI’s extensive operational experience and global technological leadership in unmanned platforms.





The initiative aligns with India’s upcoming 87 MALE RPAS procurement programme under the Ministry of Defence, wherein L&T will act as the prime bidder and GA-ASI will serve as the technology partner. The program aims to bolster India’s aerial surveillance and strike capabilities through indigenous production and technology absorption.





L&T noted that the collaboration represents a milestone in strengthening Indo-US defence cooperation and building a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing foundation in India. The pact is expected to pave the way for the local production of GA-ASI’s proven MQ-series drones, which are widely deployed worldwide for surveillance and combat missions.





S N Subrahmanyan, L&T’s Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the partnership offers India a unique opportunity to produce state-of-the-art unmanned aerial systems domestically. He emphasised that this tie-up would elevate India’s defence preparedness while contributing to long-term aerospace self-sufficiency and technological advancement.





Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, described the agreement as a testament to GA-ASI’s commitment to supporting India’s vision of indigenous capability.





He said the fusion of GA-ASI technology with L&T’s manufacturing rigour will ensure delivery of advanced MALE RPAS solutions, enhancing the operational readiness of India’s armed forces and strengthening the nation’s defence ecosystem.





On the market front, shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at ₹4,017.00, up by ₹29.20, as of 10:19 AM on 31 October 2025, reflecting investor optimism over the company’s widening defence portfolio.





L&T has an established track record in defence engineering, having collaborated with DRDO and the Indian Armed Forces on key systems across land, air, and sea domains.





Its facilities currently cater to the development and production of weapon delivery, aerospace assemblies, and naval platforms, including warships, submarines, and auxiliary vessels, underscoring its role as a major indigenous defence manufacturer.





Based On ET News Report







