



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reignited controversy by suggesting India could escalate tensions along Pakistan’s eastern border, alluding to a possible "two-front war" scenario.





In an interview on Samaa TV, Asif warned there are “strong possibilities” of Indian provocations coinciding with ongoing conflict along the Afghanistan border. This statement follows a spate of cross-border violence and a brief ceasefire with the Taliban government in Kabul.





Asif emphasised Pakistan’s readiness for twin threats from both India and Afghanistan. When asked if Islamabad’s leadership had convened to strategize on a two-front military threat, Asif confirmed, “Yes, strategies are in place. I can't discuss them publicly, but we are prepared for any eventuality.” This reflects an official line projecting high alert and operational contingency planning against simultaneous pressure from both borders.





Adding fuel to the narrative, Asif repeated allegations that the Afghan Taliban regime is waging a “proxy war” for New Delhi’s interests. In a separate interview with Geo News, the minister asserted that recent Afghan decisions appear to be “sponsored by Delhi,” painting a picture of collusion between the Taliban and India against Pakistani interests. These comments coincide with continued Pakistani accusations of Indian involvement or instigation in regional unrest.





Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiraled in recent weeks, with border violence flaring in multiple areas leading to casualties on both military and civilian sides. The situation prompted emergency talks and a temporary 48-hour ceasefire late Wednesday after days of open cross-border firing. Islamabad claims that militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are being harboured by Kabul; this allegation is strongly rejected by Afghanistan’s Taliban administration.





Pakistani leadership’s statements come amid intensifying domestic scrutiny. Despite Pakistan’s own well-documented history of supporting militant proxies, its ministers are openly branding Afghanistan and India as external sponsors of violence.





This stance seeks to defend Islamabad’s border posture, redirect blame for regional instability, and justify the army’s readiness and operational stance.





Pakistan’s warning of a potential two-front conflict has broader implications for regional stability. Such rhetoric tends to inflame diplomatic tensions, with India typically dismissing Pakistani accusations of provocation as baseless. New Delhi reiterates its commitment to regional stability and points instead to Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism as a root cause of persistent conflict.





Based On NDTV Report







