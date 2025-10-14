



Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that all ties between Islamabad and Kabul are currently suspended following an unprovoked Afghan attack on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border over the weekend of October 11-12, 2025.





Speaking on Geo News, Asif described the situation as a stalemate with no active hostilities currently, but a hostile environment that could erupt into fighting at any time. He warned Pakistan cannot lower its guard and emphasised that dialogue cannot proceed under threats, stating that negotiations would only occur after Afghanistan acts on its threats.





Khawaja Asif warned hostilities could resume anytime.





The defence minister justified Pakistan’s military response, saying it targeted only militant hideouts and not civilians or populated areas. He accused Afghanistan of harbouring international terrorist groups including ISIS, Al Qaeda, and the Taliban under Kabul’s protection. Khawaja Asif highlighted the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud in Afghanistan, noting that despite promises to relocate militants years ago, they remain on Afghan soil. He called for honesty in diplomacy to improve the situation.





According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Afghan Taliban forces launched the attack on the night of October 11/12, killing at least 23 Pakistani troops and injuring 29. Pakistan responded by neutralising over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists, capturing 21 hostile positions across the border, and rendering multiple terrorist training camps inoperative. The ISPR stated extensive damage was inflicted on Taliban leadership and infrastructure along the border.





Afghanistan has claimed the attack was retaliatory, alleging Pakistan had conducted air strikes earlier in the week, though Pakistan has neither confirmed the air strikes nor accepted the retaliatory claim. Islamabad insists Kabul must end its support for the TTP on Afghan territory. Pakistani military leadership remains resolute in defending the country’s territorial integrity and security against ongoing threats.





The conflict has led to a complete suspension of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Khawaja Asif forewarned that hostilities could resume at any moment unless there is genuine commitment to peace and an end to militant sheltering by Kabul.​





