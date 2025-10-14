



Indian Army troops, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on the night of October 13, 2025. The incident took place in the strategically sensitive Machhal Sector, an area known for frequent cross-border infiltration attempts.





The operation was triggered by specific intelligence provided by the J&K Police, which was corroborated by multiple sources and security agencies. The intelligence indicated that heavily armed militants were planning to infiltrate into Indian territory from across the LoC under the cover of darkness.





Alert troops deployed along the LoC detected suspicious movements late at night and immediately challenged the intruders. In response, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, prompting the troops to engage with precision and controlled firepower, ensuring minimal collateral damage.





Following a brief but intense exchange of gunfire, the security forces neutralised two unidentified terrorists. The engagement was conducted under low-visibility conditions, highlighting the Army’s readiness and effective night-operations capability in high-altitude terrain.





A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other military-grade equipment, indicating the infiltrators’ intent to carry out major terror activities. The recovered cache was secured for forensic examination to establish potential links with cross-border terror networks.





The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps praised the synergy between the Army and Police in executing a swift and coordinated response. This latest operation underscores the continued vigilance along the LoC and the ongoing challenge posed by infiltration attempts in Kupwara district.





Based On PTI Report







