

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, describing him as a "very wise," "balanced," and "nationally oriented" leader who puts India's interests first. Putin emphasised that Modi thinks foremost about his country and would never bow to foreign pressure or humiliation.

This strong endorsement highlights the high level of trust and respect Russia places on Modi's leadership amid current geopolitical tensions.





Putin underscored the "special" and "privileged strategic partnership" between India and Russia, which is nearing its 15th anniversary. He noted that the two countries have never had interstate tensions, only mutual respect and cooperation dating back to the Soviet era's support for Indian independence. The relationship is built on trust, shared global vision, and a robust political dialogue. Both sides work very closely through their foreign ministries, and Russia values India as a reliable and friendly partner.





Addressing the existing trade imbalance caused by India’s significant crude oil imports from Russia, Putin instructed the Russian government to explore measures to balance trade. These include increasing Russian imports of Indian agricultural products and medicines and overcoming financing, logistics, and payment obstacles. Putin mentioned the potential use of Rupees, Roubles, third-country currencies, and electronic payment methods to facilitate trade within BRICS and bilaterally.





Putin announced his planned visit to India in early December 2025 for the annual India-Russia summit. Preparations for the visit include an expected prior visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The summit aims to deepen the cooperation and expand the strategic partnership amid global uncertainties and ongoing challenges.





Putin strongly criticised the US tariffs imposed on India, linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, warning that these punitive tariffs put India in a lose-lose situation economically. He estimated India could lose USD 9 to 10 billion if it ceased buying Russian oil, but continuing imports could trigger sanctions, leading to similar losses.





Putin expressed confidence that India, under Modi’s leadership, would not give in to such external pressures or humiliation. He also suggested that the losses due to tariffs could be balanced by continued Russian crude imports and would enhance India's prestige as a sovereign nation.





Putin also indirectly responded to comments made by US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly accusing India and China of funding Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil, defending India’s dignified stance on maintaining strategic autonomy.





Summary





Putin hailed PM Modi as a wise leader prioritising India’s interests. He reaffirmed the longstanding special strategic partnership between India and Russia. Efforts are underway to reduce the India-Russia trade imbalance through diversified imports and alternative payment mechanisms. Putin emphasised India’s sovereign dignity amid US tariff pressures related to Russia oil imports. The Russian president confirmed his visit to India in December 2025 to further strengthen bilateral ties.





Based On ANI Report







