



India's Air Force Chief, Amar Preet Singh, in a fresh disclosure publicly confirmed that during the intense May 2025 conflict—codenamed Operation Sindoor—Indian forces shot down five Pakistani fighter jets belonging to the F-16 and JF-17 classes, reported .





This is the first time New Delhi has revealed the types of Pakistani jets downed in combat. The Indian Air Force chief outlined that these were high-tech fighters, with F-16s being U.S.-made and JF-17s of Chinese origin.





In addition to the fighter jets, India inflicted significant damage on Pakistani military infrastructure, including radars at four locations, command and control centres at two sites, damaged runways at two airbases, destroyed hangars, and at least one surface-to-air missile system.





India also reportedly struck a C-130-class aircraft and a long-range strike hit at over 300 km distance, indicating advanced strike capabilities.





The conflict followed Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks on Hindu tourists in Kashmir in April, prompting India's military retaliation in May. The four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours involved fighter jets, missiles, artillery, and drones, causing dozens of casualties before a ceasefire was brokered.





Speaking at a press conference on 93rd Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh also dismissed Pakistan’s claims of downing Indian jets as propaganda to maintain domestic morale, emphasising the lack of photographic evidence from Pakistan’s side.





He praised India’s integrated air defence systems, including the S-400, for successfully countering Pakistani air threats during the conflict. He emphasised preparing India’s armed forces for future wars, which would differ significantly from past conflicts.





Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to the latest claims about the jet losses, while Pakistan has maintained that it shot down six Indian jets during the same period, including Rafale fighters—a claim India denies. The Indian Air Force chief dismissed Pakistan's claims of shooting down Indian jets as propaganda.





Operation Sindoor showcased India's ability to execute precise, long-range strikes and degrade Pakistan's air defence and military command capabilities significantly.





According to Singh, the Indian campaign successfully subdued Pakistan’s military aviation and infrastructure, forcing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. The conflict has severely strained India-Pakistan relations, with impacts extending to trade, travel, and diplomatic ties.





Agencies







