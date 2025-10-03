

The handover of the first TEJAS MK-1A to the Indian Air Force later this month will mark as a major milestone in India’s indigenous fighter aircraft program.

The delivery not only adds to the IAF’s current fleet but also demonstrates the growing maturity of the country’s defence manufacturing capability under the Atmanirbharta initiative. The ceremony is expected to take place in Nasik, where senior government officials, possibly including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are likely to be present.





The IAF had placed an initial order of 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, followed by an additional 97 aircraft in a subsequent procurement push. Production faced delays largely due to supply chain disruptions in the arrival of GE-supplied F404-IN20 engines.





However, GE has assured the Indian government that these challenges have been resolved, with a steady inflow of engines expected going forward. With this clearance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is now in a position to accelerate deliveries. A second TEJAS Mk1A may also be ready for handover soon, beginning the formation of new squadrons that the IAF urgently requires.





Parallel to the TEJAS inductions, the IAF will reinforce its fleet with 13 additional Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2029. These aircraft will be manufactured domestically by HAL and will boast a 57 percent indigenous content, in line with India’s self-reliance policy.





The ₹13,000 crore contract for these fighters was signed in December 2024. Given that the IAF currently operates around 260 Su-30MKIs and has lost about a dozen in accidents, the additional fighters will replenish fleet strength and enhance sustainment at a time when squadron numbers have dwindled to about 30.





The IAF has long maintained that it requires at least 40 fighter squadrons to effectively cover national security requirements. With squadron levels now down to 30, aircraft inductions are critical in plugging operational gaps. The combined delivery of 180 TEJAS Mk1A fighters and 13 Sukhoi-30MKIs over the coming years is expected to provide a significant boost, but the service still looks to additional medium and heavy-class fighters to bridge capability shortfalls.





India has restarted the process of acquiring 114 multi-role fighters under its long-awaited MRFA (Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft) program, which will run alongside indigenous fighter development. This global competition has drawn interest from various Western manufacturers as well as Russian platforms. The procurement will be essential in diversifying and strengthening the fleet, though deliveries are still years away once selection, negotiations, and manufacturing timelines are complete.





Rafale Expansion And Indigenous Manufacturing Opportunity





The Rafale, already in Indian service with two squadrons, remains a strong contender for the 114-fighter requirement. Dassault Aviation has indicated willingness to build significant parts of the Rafale in India.





This proposal aligns with India’s localisation strategy and breaks down into three key areas: Safran establishing engine production in India; a private Indian firm producing the airframe components with final assembly domestically; and integration of indigenous weapon systems such as the DRDO-developed Astra air-to-air missile.





This approach could create a hybrid model of foreign technology combined with Indian manufacturing and weapons integration, making the Rafale a strategically compatible choice.





The immediate growth in the IAF’s combat power through TEJAS Mk1A and Su-30MKI inductions will help stabilise squadron strength. In the medium term, the MRFA tender and potential expansion of the Rafale program with indigenous production will not only meet frontline needs but also contribute to India’s long-term defence industrial base.





Together, these steps preserve operational readiness while pushing India further along the path toward aerospace self-reliance.





Agencies







