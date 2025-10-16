



US President Donald Trump announced on October 15, 2025, that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. Trump described this as a significant step in isolating Moscow economically amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. He said Modi made this assurance during discussions at the White House and added that now the US will try to persuade China to follow the same course.​





Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with India continuing to buy Russian crude, saying it allowed Moscow to sustain its "absurd war" in Ukraine. However, he acknowledged that India could not immediately halt shipments, describing the transition as "a little bit of a process" that will conclude soon.​





The Indian embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to inquiries about whether Modi made such a commitment. India remains one of the largest importers of Russian oil, with Russia supplying about one-third of India's daily oil imports as of September 2025. India has justified these purchases as necessary for its energy security.​





This announcement is politically sensitive given past US efforts, including tariffs on Indian exports, to deter India's Russian oil purchases and reduce Moscow's energy revenues.





Trump indicated that ending India's Russian oil imports would help in pressuring Russia to negotiate peace in Ukraine. He conveyed confidence in his relationship with Modi, calling him a friend and emphasising the importance of their bilateral ties.​





Trump's statement marks a potentially significant diplomatic development suggesting India may phase out Russian oil purchases, though details and timing remain unclear, and no official Indian confirmation has been provided yet. The international community is watching closely as this could influence other countries' policies and impact global energy diplomacy.​





Based On ANI Report







