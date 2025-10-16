



In a recent White House press briefing, US President Donald Trump commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great man” following the meeting between India’s envoy-designate to Washington, Sergio Gor, and the Indian Prime Minister.





Speaking from the Oval Office alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, President Trump highlighted the productive nature of the discussions and reiterated his appreciation for Modi’s leadership and India’s stable governance.





President Trump reflected on India’s transformation under Modi’s tenure, noting that the nation had previously experienced frequent leadership changes but now enjoys remarkable continuity. He emphasized that Modi’s long-standing leadership has provided India with stability and direction, contributing significantly to its emergence as a strong global actor.





The President stated that PM Modi had assured him that India would gradually phase out its oil imports from Russia. Trump acknowledged that while the process could not be completed immediately, New Delhi was committed to ceasing purchases from Moscow soon. He underscored that such a move would bolster collective international efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Trump reiterated his stance on ending hostilities in Eastern Europe, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt military operations against Ukraine. He also noted that the conflict had already cost numerous Russian and Ukrainian lives. According to Trump, India’s decision to curb oil imports from Russia would relieve financial pressures on Moscow and create a favourable environment for diplomatic progress.





The President used the briefing to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to expanding strategic and economic ties with India. He described the friendship between the two nations as stronger than ever, built on mutual respect and shared goals of economic development, energy security, and regional peace. “If India doesn’t buy oil from Russia,” Trump remarked, “it makes it much easier to get both sides to the table.”





Although the Oval Office event was primarily centred on tackling violent crime within the United States, President Trump took the opportunity to spotlight India’s global significance and his personal rapport with Prime Minister Modi. His remarks demonstrated the intertwined nature of global diplomacy and domestic priorities, reflecting Washington’s efforts to strengthen alliances while promoting stability abroad.





Based On ANI Report







