The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has reportedly started manufacturing the first prototypes of Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-75 “Checkmate” stealth fighter, signalling tangible progress in one of the country’s most ambitious aerospace projects.





Unveiled during the 2021 MAKS Air Show, the Su-75 was conceived as a single-engine, fifth-generation stealth aircraft designed to complement the heavier Su-57 Felon, serving a role similar to the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II pairing. The Checkmate project targets both domestic service and the export market, aiming to offer a cost-effective alternative for nations unable to procure Western or Chinese fifth-generation fighters.





Speculation about prototype construction began following a Rossiya-1 television broadcast marking the 40th anniversary of the Su-27 fighter. In the interview, E Korshikov, Deputy General Director of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Production Plant (KnAAPO), confirmed that the facility had started building prototypes of a “light tactical aircraft based on the Su-57,” referring to the Su-75. This plant also manufactures the Su-35S and Su-57, underscoring its pivotal role in Russia’s advanced fighter production.





The Su-75 Checkmate represents Russia’s return to single-engine fighter production after more than three decades, following the MiG-23 Flogger. The aircraft is expected to feature stealth geometry, internally carried weapons, and systems derived from the Su-57’s avionics suite, but with reduced unit cost to enhance export viability.





Although no official statements have been made by either UAC or the Russian Ministry of Defence, the revised development schedule suggests production of prototypes has been brought forward to 2025–2026, with flight testing anticipated to commence in 2027. Serial production could follow in the late 2020s if testing proceeds on schedule.





Despite heavy Western sanctions imposed since 2022, Russia’s aerospace industry continues to operate with measurable resilience. UAC maintains deliveries of Su-35S multi-role fighters and Su-34 fighter-bombers, though production volumes lag behind those of the U.S. and China. The ability to continue high-tech manufacturing such as the Su-75 marks a major industrial perseverance milestone amid restricted access to Western components.





The Su-75 faces significant international competition. China has already advanced the Shenyang J-35 into production for both its Air Force and Navy and has secured its first export orders, reportedly from Pakistan.





Meanwhile, the U.S. F-35 program has surpassed 1,000 units in service worldwide, solidifying its dominance in the fifth-generation export market. Consequently, the success of the Su-75 will depend heavily on its pricing, performance, and delivery reliability.





India Angle



Russia has actively courted India as a key potential partner, offering exclusive rights for local production and technology transfer of Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate stealth fighter jets to align with India’s Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

HAL has expressed readiness to collaborate with Russia on new fighter jet projects, with the Su-75 Checkmate considered a candidate for interim stealth fighter access while India's indigenous AMCA fighter program matures. Such collaboration would support India's strategic need to acquire stealth capabilities in the late 2020s amid geopolitical supply chain constraints.

However, no formal purchase or contract has been publicly confirmed yet. India’s current fighter acquisitions focus on other platforms such as the Rafale and upgrades to MiG-29s, as well as development of indigenous fighters.

The Su-75 deal remains under negotiation, with Russia reportedly offering cost reductions and incentives to gain Indian partnership to develop or co-produce the fighter. Analysts see this as a means for Moscow to secure funding and production backing for the Su-75, which has yet to reach production or have a prototype fly.





In Sum, for Russia, bringing the Su-75 to operational status will not only diversify its own Air Force fleet but also reinforce its position in the global fighter export market. The Checkmate project, if realised, could become instrumental in countering Western and Chinese aircraft influence across regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.