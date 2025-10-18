



Recent weeks have seen Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) erupt with one of the most significant civil unrest waves in decades, primarily triggered by Islamabad's imposition of arbitrary electricity taxes on the power generated from the Mangla Dam.





This hydroelectric resource, situated in PoK, disproportionately benefits Pakistan's Punjab and other provinces, fuelling widespread anger among local residents who feel economically exploited.





Various segments of PoK society, including traders, teachers, transport workers, and government employees, have taken to protests across cities like Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Mirpur, demanding fair revenue sharing, restoration of promised autonomy under the 1949 Karachi Agreement, and the release of political prisoners.





The Pakistani government's response has been marked by internet shutdowns, curfews, detainment of activists, and heavy-handed law enforcement under stringent security laws, further alienating the local population grappling with inflation, unemployment, and neglect.​





Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership, rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the people in PoK, have resorted to blaming India for instigating unrest, invoking an old narrative of foreign interference without presenting any credible evidence. Statements from federal ministers explicitly warn protesters against acts that could be exploited by India.





This deflection tactic serves to delegitimise the protests by branding them as treasonous and foreign-backed, thereby sidestepping responsibilities for systemic mis-governance and repression in the region.





Meanwhile, Pakistan’s history of aggression against India, including cross-border terrorism and multiple terrorist attacks like Mumbai 2008 and Pulwama 2019, blatantly contradicts its claims, which lack international support or documentation.​





Contrasting with the situation in PoK, India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a period of renewed development and stability.





Several major infrastructure projects have been completed or inaugurated, including the Chenab Rail Bridge and the commissioning of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, significantly improving connectivity and facilitating commerce and tourism.





The reopening of cinema halls for the first time in decades symbolises cultural revival, while local employment opportunities have surged due to historic highs in tourist arrivals, reaching nearly 2.1 crore visitors in 2024.





These improvements exemplify India's commitment to economic integration and democratic revitalisation in the region, providing a stark contrast to Pakistan's exploitative and repressive governance in PoK.​





The dire socio-economic conditions of PoK's populace underscore the unrest's root causes—systemic neglect, lack of basic services, and economic deprivation. A 2023 report by WaterAid Pakistan highlighted that over half of PoK residents lack access to safe drinking water, with thousands of annual deaths from waterborne diseases.





Health infrastructure remains grossly inadequate, especially in rural areas, with one hospital serving roughly 150,000 people and chronic shortages of medical staff and medicines.





PoK's unemployment and poverty rates exceed Pakistan’s national averages. While the Mangla Dam within PoK supplies significant electricity primarily consumed outside the region without adequate revenue sharing, locals are forced to bear rising costs under Islamabad's policies, increasing resentment.​





The recent unrest and poverty-driven protests are set against a backdrop of escalating terrorism and violence in Pakistan's border regions, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an insurgent militant group, has intensified attacks, responsible for a substantial portion of the violence and fatalities in 2025.





Pakistan has accused India of backing the TTP and other militant groups without evidence, continuing its pattern of unfounded allegations.





The complex ties between Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Afghan Taliban, the TTP, and splinter groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) exemplify the region's volatile and militant landscape. Notably, new alliances between Pakistani-sponsored groups, such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and IS-KP in Balochistan, have raised profound concerns about regional destabilisation and potential spillover effects into Jammu and Kashmir.​





Adding a further layer of complexity, the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have intensified with border skirmishes along the Durand Line, fuelled by militant attacks and mutual accusations. The Taliban government in Kabul denies supporting TTP attacks on Pakistan, while Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harbouring terrorists with Indian support.





Meanwhile, the US has played a destabilising role throughout the region's history, including during its two-decade presence in Afghanistan, and its recent warming ties with Pakistan despite Islamabad's support for terrorism against India.





US President Donald Trump has expressed ambitions to regain control of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan to counter China and monitor regional actors, a move opposed by multiple nations in Central and South Asia, including India and Pakistan. This proposed US return to Afghanistan signals potential shifts in the regional strategic balance, with India facing risks amid these dynamics.​





The intertwining of state-sponsored terrorism, ethnic and political grievances, economic deprivation, and international power games exposes the deep fissures in Pakistan's Kashmir policy and propaganda.





While Islamabad attempts to maintain a narrative of defending Kashmir’s cause, the reality of neglect and exploitation in PoK undermines its claims. Meanwhile, India’s efforts to promote stability, development, and integration in Jammu and Kashmir serve as a counterpoint, highlighting Pakistan's failure to address the genuine aspirations and sufferings of the people under its control.





The resulting instability benefits militant groups and external actors intent on perpetuating conflict rather than fostering peace in the region.​





Based On FirstPost Report







