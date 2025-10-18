



The first TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet produced at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik division completed its maiden test flight on October 18, 2025.





The indigenous aircraft took to the skies in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, receiving a water cannon salute upon landing, symbolising a major milestone for India’s aerospace industry and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.​





The event at HAL’s Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nashik marked the inauguration of two key facilities—the third production line for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A and the second production line for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) basic trainer aircraft.









The Defence Minister also witnessed impressive aerial displays by the TEJAS MK-1A, HTT-40, and Su-30MKI fighter jets, showcasing the breadth of India’s indigenous air power capabilities.​





HAL’s new TEJAS MK-1A production line was completed in a record two years and can manufacture up to eight aircraft annually, raising the total Tejas production capacity across HAL to 24 aircraft per year.





The new HTT-40 line similarly expands fabrication of fuselage and wing structures for India’s training fleet. These expansions are expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and engage over 40 private sector industry partners in the Nashik region, reinforcing India’s private-public defence collaboration model.​





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a significant evolution over the Mk1, featuring indigenous Uttam AESA radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite, advanced actuators, and software-based mission upgrades. HAL’s CMD, DK Sunil, noted that the aircraft has completed structural readiness, and only fine-tuning of weapon and radar systems remains before induction into the Indian Air Force. Ongoing trials are progressing positively, and first deliveries could follow soon after completion.​





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the achievement demonstrates India’s transition from an importer to a manufacturer of critical defence technology. Underlining the rapid progress in domestic defence production, he pointed out that defence manufacturing has tripled since 2014 and exports have reached ₹25,000 crore. The minister said the TEJAS project highlights India’s growing technical maturity in fighter jet design, production, and integration, comparable with international standards.​





HAL plans to deliver 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters to the Indian Air Force by 2032–33. Interest from several foreign countries in Asia, Africa, and South America has already been reported. Parallel development of the more powerful TEJAS MK-2 continues, aimed at production by the early 2030s, ensuring sustained technological continuity for India’s indigenous fighter program.​





Video Courtesy: ANI







