



United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will undertake his first official visit to India from October 8–9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The visit aims to strengthen the India‑UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance economic cooperation under the newly signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).





During the visit, both leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress under the “Vision 2035” roadmap — a 10‑year plan spanning trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people‑to‑people ties. The discussions will focus on accelerating joint initiatives in these sectors and identifying new areas for collaboration in emerging technologies and sustainable growth.





Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer will also attend the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses to business leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Their participation underscores the growing importance of digital finance and fintech cooperation between India and the UK, particularly in strengthening regulatory partnerships and investments in financial technology.





A central pillar of the visit is the India‑UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which was formally signed in the presence of both leaders. The agreement enhances market access for goods and services, offering zero‑duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines. India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds signed the pact, marking a major milestone in the bilateral trade relationship.





CETA significantly benefits labour‑intensive and export‑oriented Indian sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, and particularly the marine industry. The treaty removes import tariffs on a broad range of seafood products, positioning India to expand its footprint in one of its key export markets.





This includes duty‑free trade for Vannamei shrimp, frozen squid, lobsters, frozen pomfret, and black tiger shrimp—enhancing earnings for India’s fisheries and seafood processing sectors.





Beyond trade, the two prime ministers are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments, focusing on security cooperation, multilateral engagement, and climate commitments. The meeting aims to consolidate collaboration in defence manufacturing, green energy transition, and coordinated efforts to strengthen rules‑based international order.





This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the United Kingdom in July 2025, building on the momentum of high‑level exchanges between both nations. It reinforces the shared commitment to a forward‑looking, mutually beneficial partnership, combining economic growth with innovation, sustainable development, and security cooperation across Indo‑Pacific and global platforms.





Based On ANI Report







