



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has expressed strong confidence in India’s indigenous fighter aircraft development programs, underscoring a growing momentum in the nation’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





His remarks during the IAF’s annual conference in New Delhi on October 3 highlighted firm expectations that domestic industry is now adequately positioned to bring advanced combat aircraft to operational maturity within the next decade.





Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the progress achieved by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in nurturing a sustainable national combat aircraft ecosystem. He noted that although industry faces a “tough task,” the pace of technological advancement, particularly in radar, avionics, and propulsion integration, positions India to meet its goals for the 2030s.





Highlighting near-term achievements, Singh confirmed that deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A multi-role fighter are set to begin soon. The first aircraft, currently undergoing final testing, is expected to be handed over to the IAF before year-end.





The MK-1A incorporates several crucial improvements over the original TEJAS variant, including an advanced AESA radar, updated electronic warfare systems, and mid-air refuelling capability. The first batch of 83 aircraft under the ₹48,000 crore contract will significantly expand indigenous fighter strength within the IAF fleet.





Looking further ahead, the IAF Chief reaffirmed the service’s commitment to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, India’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter initiative. He stated that national teams are now working on completing the prototype design phase and securing production readiness clearances.





The target is to fly the first AMCA prototype later this decade, aligning with plans for serial production in the early 2030s. The Air Chief characterised AMCA as a “game-changer” that will establish India's self-reliance in next-generation fighter technology.





Singh further emphasised the critical role of private industry in supplementing HAL and DRDO’s efforts, especially in the design and production of advanced materials, electronic subsystems, and mission avionics.





He underscored the importance of maintaining supply chain resilience and scaling up manufacturing infrastructure to meet the production commitments of TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and the AMCA in parallel.





Concluding his remarks, Air Chief Marshal Singh linked these aircraft production efforts to the broader national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat—self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He stated that the success of India’s indigenous combat aircraft programs would not only strengthen the nation’s air power but also establish India as a rising aerospace hub capable of exporting advanced fighter technology in the future.





