



Prime Minister Narendra Modi described US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled Gaza peace plan as a “significant step forward” toward ending the prolonged conflict in the region. His remarks came as global attention intensified over Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas to accept the 20-point peace proposal by Sunday evening, warning of unprecedented consequences if rejected.





In a message shared on X, PM Modi welcomed what he termed decisive progress in the Gaza peace efforts. He noted that early indications of a potential hostage release represented a major advance toward de-escalation. Reaffirming India’s consistent stance, Modi emphasized that New Delhi would continue supporting all diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives aimed at achieving a durable and just peace in the Middle East.





In one of his strongest statements, President Trump demanded that Hamas agree to the peace plan by 6 p.m. Washington D.C. time on Sunday. He warned that failure to comply would trigger severe consequences, declaring that “all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”





The ultimatum came after several rounds of consultations with Middle Eastern leaders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump urged civilians in Gaza to move away from conflict areas, hinting at a possible intensification of military action if Hamas refused.





The 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan





Trump’s proposal, developed in coordination with Israel and several regional allies, lays out a comprehensive framework for immediate ceasefire, demilitarization, humanitarian reconstruction, and governance transition in Gaza.





The main components include:





Immediate Ceasefire: Both sides must halt hostilities once the plan is accepted. Israeli forces would withdraw, and preparations would begin for hostage release within 72 hours.





Hostage-Prisoner Exchange: All hostages, living or deceased, would be returned. In exchange, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees arrested after October 7, 2023, including women and children. For each deceased Israeli hostage, 15 Gazan remains would be returned.





Amnesty And Safe Passage: Hamas fighters who disarm and pledge peace would receive amnesty, while others could relocate safely out of Gaza.





Humanitarian And Reconstruction Aid: Immediate restoration of aid flows under UN and Red Crescent supervision would focus on rebuilding hospitals, housing, and key infrastructure. The Rafah crossing would reopen under agreed security protocols.





Governance Transition: A technocratic Palestinian committee would temporarily administer Gaza under the oversight of an international “Board of Peace” led by Trump. This arrangement would remain until the Palestinian Authority reforms and assumes control.





Economic Recovery: A global investment initiative would create a special economic zone with preferential trade terms to stimulate employment and reconstruction.





Security And Oversight: An International Stabilization Force, supported by Arab and global partners, would supervise demilitarisation, border security, and police training operations.





Long-Term Political Vision: Once stability is achieved, renewed dialogue would begin toward Palestinian self-determination and lasting Israeli-Palestinian coexistence.





Trump claimed the plan enjoys broad international endorsement, describing it as a historic moment after “3,000 years of conflict.” Regional nations reportedly backed the framework to ensure the end of hostilities and the safeguarding of civilians. Hamas initially responded that it was prepared to release Israeli captives—both living and deceased—if favourable conditions for an exchange were negotiated.





The plan comes at a pivotal moment when global powers are seeking an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump’s “Board of Peace” mechanism and phased security handover represent attempts to balance Israeli security interests with Palestinian self-governance. India’s endorsement underlines New Delhi’s consistent advocacy for peaceful resolution through dialogue, humanitarian protection, and reconstruction-led stability in the region.





Whether Trump’s deadline is met and Hamas complies remains uncertain. However, the peace plan has revived international debate about viable pathways to end decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. If successful, it could reshape regional cooperation frameworks, aligning humanitarian aid, development, and security stabilisation under a unified diplomatic initiative.





Based On TOI Report







