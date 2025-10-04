

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging it to cease support for terrorism or risk international isolation. Speaking near the Indo-Pak border at Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, he made clear that India would not repeat the restraint shown during Operation Sindoor, which followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

General Dwivedi declared that Pakistan must stop backing terror groups if it wants to “remain on the world map.” He indicated that India possessed clear evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, stating that without India’s intervention, “Pakistan would have hidden all of it.” His remarks signalled a zero-tolerance stance against cross-border terrorism and underlined India’s readiness to take decisive military action against any future provocations.





Revealing key details about Operation Sindoor, the Army chief said that nine terror facilities in Pakistan were destroyed in precision strikes, resulting in the death of over 100 Pakistani soldiers and a large number of terrorists. The operation, conducted in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region, demonstrated India’s capability for calculated, intelligence-based targeting. Dwivedi reiterated that India made meticulous efforts to avoid civilian casualties, focusing exclusively on terrorist camps, training centers, and masterminds behind the attacks.





Calling for constant vigilance among troops, General Dwivedi urged Indian soldiers to maintain peak combat readiness, hinting at possible future operations if cross-border terror continues. “Keep yourselves fully prepared now... if God wants, the opportunity will come soon,” he told soldiers. He emphasized the need to strengthen national defence through modernisation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including unmanned aerial systems and advanced counter-drone capabilities.





During his visit, General Dwivedi honoured three personnel—Commandant Prabhakar Singh, Major Ritesh Kumar, and Havildar Mohit Gaira—for exemplary bravery and service during Operation Sindoor.





He also inspected military formations in Bikaner and other forward areas, reviewing operational preparedness and interacting with local border communities, whom he referred to as “not ordinary civilians but soldiers,” acknowledging their crucial role in supporting national security.





General Dwivedi’s address served as a decisive message that India’s armed forces remain resolute, technologically advancing, and ready to respond firmly to any threats emerging from across the border.





Based On TOI Report







