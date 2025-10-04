



India’s Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has claimed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed both Chinese- and US-made Pakistani fighter jets during the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025. The statement marks the most detailed official account yet from New Delhi regarding Pakistan’s losses in those clashes, according to a report by Chinese based media South China Morning Post .





Singh told reporters that India’s air defence network recorded evidence of one “long-range strike” and the destruction of five “hi-tech fighters” belonging to Pakistan—believed to include F-16s and JF-17s.





He said IAF strikes damaged multiple Pakistani air force installations, including radar sites at four locations, command and control centres at two bases, and runways and hangars at several airfields. According to Singh, one aircraft resembling a C-130 transport plane was also destroyed alongside the fighter jets.





For the first time, Singh publicly identified the destroyed aircraft types, suggesting that at least some were F-16s stationed at a known F-16 base in Pakistan. He described the strike as among the “longest kills” in IAF history, notable for the precision and distance of the engagement. The JF-17s mentioned are jointly produced by China and Pakistan, while the F-16s and C-130s are US-built, highlighting the diverse origins of Pakistan’s air fleet.





During and immediately after the May clashes, Pakistan claimed to have downed at least five Indian aircraft—including French-made Rafales—using Chinese-made J-10C fighters. Islamabad said its own bases had come under missile and drone attacks from India, particularly the strategic Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad, but denied suffering significant losses. The Pakistani military also released footage claiming successful intercepts of incoming Indian drones and missiles.





The aerial exchanges were triggered by a deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan-based militants for orchestrating the assault, while Islamabad denied involvement.





The skirmishes marked one of the most intense confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years, with both sides launching precision missile and drone strikes deep into each other’s territory.





The incident occurred amid heightened diplomatic tension between New Delhi and Washington. The US administration under President Donald Trump had been pushing expanded defence ties with Islamabad while simultaneously negotiating trade and energy arrangements with India.





Trump’s public claim that he “brokered a ceasefire” between India and Pakistan after the clashes was rejected by Indian officials, who insisted that Washington played no mediation role. Meanwhile, Trump’s repeated meetings with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir have caused unease in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about renewed US-Pakistani military cooperation.





Defence analysts and open-source specialists have urged caution regarding both nations’ claims. Experts note that during past India–Pakistan conflicts, competing narratives and exaggerated casualty figures have often circulated for political reasons.





Christopher Clary, a South Asia specialist, said it would be “unlikely” for the loss of US-made F-16s to go unnoticed by Washington. Researcher Decker Eveleth observed that without verifiable imagery or international reporting, assessments largely depend on “list building” within nationalist online circles.





The confrontation underscored both the growing sophistication of India’s air defence and electronic warfare systems—claimed to have successfully “jammed” Chinese-supplied Pakistani radars—and the enduring fragility of South Asia’s security environment.





Despite the de-escalation that followed, both nations remain on alert, with troop withdrawals from border sectors proceeding under mutual supervision. The episode also reaffirmed that air power and electronic warfare dominance remain central to deterrence strategies between India and Pakistan.





Based On SCMP Report











