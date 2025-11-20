



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), concluded a significant visit to the United States aimed at deepening maritime cooperation and enhancing strategic convergence between the Indian Navy and the US Navy.





His engagements underscored India’s growing maritime integration with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the comprehensive nature of defence and technological collaboration between the two nations.





During his official visit, Admiral Tripathi held extensive discussions with senior leadership across the US Navy and defence establishment.





He met US Secretary of the Navy John C Phelan and Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, where talks focused on strengthening defence-industrial linkages, promoting technology collaboration, and advancing the shared vision of a secure and stable maritime domain.





He also conferred with senior officers including Vice Admiral Yvette Devids, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Plans and Strategy); Steve Parode, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence; and Rear Admiral Raymond P Owens, Director of the Navy International Programs Office.





The deliberations covered a wide spectrum of issues, such as maritime domain awareness, intelligence sharing, interoperability, and enhanced joint training frameworks between the two navies.





The leadership reviewed emerging maritime challenges shaping the Indo-Pacific strategic environment. Both sides discussed deepening operational coordination in areas such as anti-submarine warfare, network-centric operations, and integrated maritime domain surveillance.





The dialogue further reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligned with international law and freedom of navigation principles.





Admiral Tripathi’s visit also included an operational component, showcasing the technological prowess of US naval assets. He boarded the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, where he was briefed on its advanced maritime surveillance capabilities, combat management systems, and ongoing innovations in shipborne technologies.





This engagement highlighted avenues for technology exchange and capability development between the two forces.





At the Joint Base Pearl Harbour–Hickam, the Indian Navy delegation received a comprehensive briefing from the US Pacific Fleet on regional security initiatives and cooperative frameworks supporting Indo-Pacific maritime stability. The discussions reviewed ongoing and prospective joint initiatives under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and bilateral naval exercises such as MALABAR.





Admiral Tripathi also held a substantive meeting with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Their interaction covered key pillars of the India–US defence cooperation, including sustained operational engagements, enhanced information sharing, and integration of maritime security initiatives to ensure deterrence against maritime threats and assertive behaviour in critical sea lanes.





Through these engagements, Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to maritime collaboration with the United States.





The Indian Navy’s growing cooperation with the US Navy reflects a strategic shift toward continuous engagement across defence technology, shipbuilding, surveillance networks, and interoperability, reinforcing both nations’ roles as steadfast partners in ensuring a secure maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







