



Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, strongly condemned the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, calling it a “terrorist attack.” He conveyed Argentina’s unwavering solidarity with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this difficult period.





The ambassador described terrorism as “unacceptable” and reaffirmed Argentina’s firm stance against all forms of terror, recalling its own tragic experiences with terrorist attacks in the 1990s that claimed numerous innocent lives.





He emphasised that Argentina’s government rejects the use of terror as a political weapon and expressed condolences to the victims and support for India’s authorities.​





Following Argentina’s statement, Ireland also expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with India. Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India, condemned the blast in the strongest terms, stressing that terrorism has “no place in society.” He wished a speedy recovery to the injured and stood firmly with the Indian people in rejecting terrorism.​





Singapore, through its Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, strongly condemned the incident, extending condolences to victims’ families and expressing support during this challenging time. The Singapore High Commissioner to India similarly called the blast an “act of terror,” wishing speedy recovery to the wounded and reaffirming solidarity with India.​





The United States also joined the chorus of condemnation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed the blast “clearly” a “terrorist attack” and praised India’s professionalism in managing the investigation. He noted the U.S. had offered assistance but recognised India’s capability to handle the inquiry independently. The U.S. remains watchful of the incident’s potential broader implications, awaiting investigative findings.​





Domestically, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the loss of life and condemned the “heinous terror incident.” The Cabinet passed a resolution demanding the investigation proceed with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to ensure perpetrators and sponsors are swiftly brought to justice. Appreciation was also directed towards the coordinated and courageous response from the authorities, security forces, and citizens.​​





The blast involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploding near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort at around 7 pm, resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives and several injuries, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The National Investigation Agency is at the forefront of the probe.​





This unified global and national response underscores the condemnation of terrorism and the commitment to solidarity with India, reinforcing a shared resolve to combat such acts and support the victims and their families.





Based On ANI Report







