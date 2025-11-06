

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is advancing the large-scale delivery of the Akashteer Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System to the Indian Army, a program designed to modernise and network the Army’s air defence command structure.

The system is intended to provide comprehensive situational awareness, seamless coordination among sensors, weapons, and control centres, and greatly improve the Army’s capability to detect and neutralise aerial threats.





The total requirement of 455 Akashteer units is scheduled for completion by 2027, with phased deliveries already in progress. More than 100 systems have been fielded across various Army formations, marking a significant milestone in the project’s roll-out.





The remaining tranches are planned through the fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to enable full operational coverage of all designated sectors.





Developed indigenously under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Akashteer system links radar assets, weapon units, and decision-making centres through a secure digital network. It incorporates advanced automation, artificial intelligence-driven threat assessment, and a real-time data fusion framework. The system allows commanders at different echelons to jointly assess the air situation and allocate fire units efficiently, ensuring rapid engagement of hostile aircraft, drones, or missiles.





Each Akashteer node integrates with existing radar networks such as the 3D Tactical Control Radar, Low Level Light Weight Radar, and flycatcher units, along with missile and gun-based air defence systems.





The unified network structure will eventually merge into the Army’s broader battlefield management system, offering a common operational picture and ensuring interoperability with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).





The field deployment phase has already demonstrated improved decision cycles, reduced response times, and enhanced coordination between ground-based air defence units.





With the system’s deployment slated to reach full strength by 2027, the Indian Army will achieve a comprehensive automated air defence grid capable of managing threats across tactical and operational levels.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







