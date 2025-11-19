



The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that it has neutralised 255 drones originating from Pakistan so far this year, marking a significant escalation in cross-border smuggling attempts involving narcotics, weapons, and explosives.





According to BSF Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) Atul Fulzele, the drones were primarily used by Pakistan-based smugglers to transport heroin and arms into Indian territory. Most of these incursions were detected along sensitive stretches in Punjab, particularly in border districts such as Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran.





The BSF has witnessed a notable increase in drone-based infiltration attempts compared to previous years, indicating a coordinated smuggling network supported by cross-border handlers.





Speaking to the media in Amritsar, IG Fulzele highlighted that visibility declines drastically during the fog season, allowing traffickers to exploit poor conditions using drones to evade detection. To counter these threats, the BSF has ramped up the deployment of advanced surveillance systems, thermal imagers, and radar-based detection equipment. Special arrangements have been made to sustain 24-hour aerial and ground monitoring even under low-visibility conditions.





The BSF has intensified coordination with the Punjab Police to intercept smugglers retrieving contraband from drone drop-off zones. Joint patrols and vehicle checks are being conducted on all approaches leading to border villages. As part of its annual winter protocol, the BSF will maintain additional roadblocks and night patrols near vulnerable riverine and agricultural areas to deter movement linked to illegal consignments.





Up to mid-November, the BSF had intercepted 251 drones and seized an extensive cache of contraband. The force recovered 329 kilograms of heroin, 16 kilograms of methamphetamine (ICE), 191 firearms, 12 hand grenades, and more than 10 kilograms of explosives. In addition, three Pakistani infiltrators were neutralised, while 240 Indian smugglers and 19 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes were apprehended.





In a recent incident, BSF troops discovered 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition near Muthiawala village in Ferozepur district. The force continues to assess this seizure as part of its broader investigation into supply routes and logistical networks facilitated through drones.





The rapid increase in neutralised drones underscores the evolving security challenge along the western frontier. The BSF’s counter-drone measures now rely heavily on technology integration, including radio frequency jammers and acoustic detectors, to identify and disable unmanned aerial vehicles. The enhanced readiness reflects India’s strategic response to Pakistan’s persistent use of drones as instruments of transnational crime and asymmetric warfare.





Based On PTI Report







