

India’s indigenous precision‑guided weapons program has achieved another milestone with the continued maturation of the Electro‑Optical Smart Anti‑Airfield Weapon (EO‑SAAW).

Designed by DRDO for the Indian Air Force, EO‑SAAW represents a new class of long‑range, stand‑off, air‑launched munitions optimised for disabling enemy runways, command centres, and hardened installations without the need for aircraft to enter hostile airspace.

In 2024, three flight tests of EO‑SAAW equipped with the Cooled Seeker MK-1 marked significant progress in seeker precision and terminal guidance accuracy. These trials validated the seeker’s ability to acquire and lock on to ground targets under varying environmental conditions, confirming both thermal and optical performance.





The tests also demonstrated effective synergy between inertial navigation and the electro‑optical targeting module, ensuring precise strike capability in real‑time engagement scenarios.





The current phase of development focuses on the advanced Cooled Seeker MK-2, featuring a more efficient thermal management system and enhanced image processing algorithms.





This evolution aims to provide superior resolution and faster target acquisition while maintaining performance in high‑temperature operational environments. The MK-2’s improved cooling assembly extends seeker life and ensures higher operational readiness for long‑duration missions, aligning with modern air‑to‑surface warfare requirements.





Parallel to the cooled seeker track, DRDO is also pursuing an uncooled seeker variant aimed at cost‑effective mass production. The uncooled design reduces complexity, enhances maintainability, and extends deployability across multiple aircraft platforms, offering options for both tactical and strategic missions.





This dual‑track approach demonstrates India’s strategic planning for flexibility in operational and industrial scalability within its precision weapons ecosystem.





EO‑SAAW, with its modular design, can engage targets at ranges up to 100 kilometres, depending on the release altitude and aircraft type. The weapon integrates seamlessly with several Indian fighter aircraft, including the Jaguar DARIN-III, Su‑30MKI, and HAL TEJAS, empowering the IAF with greater stand‑off engagement capability.





The precision guidance, coupled with compact dimensions and lightweight construction, makes EO‑SAAW an efficient and potent choice for both conventional and tactical missions.





The continued refinement of seeker technology under the EO‑SAAW program is also a step toward cross‑pollination with future indigenous weapon systems like Smart Glide Bombs and long‑range tactical strike munitions.





The integration of advanced imaging algorithms, indigenous sensor fabrication, and improved cooling architectures strengthens India’s capability base in electro‑optical technologies—a critical domain in modern precision warfare.





Through the EO‑SAAW initiative, India is consolidating its technological independence in smart weaponry, ensuring reduced dependency on foreign suppliers.





As seeker maturity advances, production consistency and combat readiness will shape India’s next generation of air‑delivered precision weapons, reinforcing its strategic deterrence and operational depth in the coming decade.





IDN (With Agency Input)







