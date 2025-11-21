



The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier laboratory under India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a significant milestone with its indigenous 600 horsepower (HP) engine project.





The engine, developed in partnership with Ashok Leyland, has not only met but surpassed its design power rating during recent trials, reaching a peak output of 675HP at 2000 rpm against the original rated power of 600 HP at the same speed.​





Designed primarily for application in next-generation military combat vehicles including India’s Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), this engine aims to enhance vehicle mobility, reliability, and operational performance across diverse and often challenging terrains.





This capability is critical for maintaining tactical advantage in demanding combat environments where power and endurance are paramount.​





The collaboration with Ashok Leyland, a leading Indian automotive manufacturer known for defence mobility solutions, has been instrumental in refining and testing the engine. Ashok Leyland will also be responsible for series production once the engine is formally inducted into service.





The partnership leveraged innovative manufacturing methods to achieve rapid development and production, overcoming obstacles such as COVID-19 lockdowns.​





Following successful completion of performance parameter tests validating required power output and operational efficiency, the engine has now progressed to the critical phase of durability trials. These tests subject the engine to simulated real-world combat conditions, including high temperatures, rugged terrains, and extended operational hours.





Their purpose is to ensure the engine’s robustness, longevity, and capability to endure prolonged operational stresses and harsh environmental factors typical of battlefield scenarios.​​





CVRDE’s advanced testing infrastructure, capable of evaluating powerplants up to 1500 kW capacity, underpinned the rigorous qualification process for this 600HP engine.





The achievement reflects not only technological prowess in engine design and development but also the success of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by advancing indigenous defence capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.​





This successful outcome is a strategic enabler for equipping India’s armoured and combat vehicle fleet with self-reliant, powerful propulsion systems, enhancing operational autonomy and strengthening defence manufacturing ecosystems.​





The CVRDE 600HP engine’s over-performance in trials marks a breakthrough in indigenous military engine development, with promising implications for India’s defence mobility and strategic manufacturing ambitions. The ongoing durability assessments will cement its readiness for deployment in forthcoming advanced combat vehicles.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







