



DRDO Showcases Breakthroughs In Indigenous Semiconductor Technology At ESTIC 2025





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved major progress in India's indigenous semiconductor capability, marking a critical milestone for self-reliance in high-performance electronics.



The Ministry of Defence announced that DRDO scientists have successfully developed indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) capable of power levels up to 150 watts.





These advances strengthen India’s capacity to develop advanced radar, communication, and power electronics systems critical to defence, space, and strategic applications. Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride technologies are globally recognised for their efficiency, high thermal resistance, and superior performance under harsh operating conditions, making them vital for next-generation electronic warfare, satellite, and missile systems.





DRDO’s achievements come as India intensifies its efforts towards semiconductor self-sufficiency, a domain traditionally dominated by advanced economies. The progress in compound semiconductor fabrication signifies a step toward reducing import dependencies and boosting local manufacturing aligned with the national vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”





At the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, held from 3 to 5 November at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, DRDO played a central role as both organiser and thought leader. The organisation led the thematic session on “Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing” and showcased its research portfolio to highlight advancements in materials, microelectronics, and integrated system design.





DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat chaired a high-level technical session on 5 November, focusing on cutting-edge trends and collaborative frameworks to enhance India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Experts from premier academic institutions and industries participated in the discussions, exploring pathways to accelerate indigenous design, fabrication, and packaging capabilities.





The conclave, based on the overarching theme “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment,” was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 November.





In his keynote address, the Prime Minister launched the ₹1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund to boost private sector participation in science and technology-led development. He emphasised the creation of a robust innovation ecosystem driven by both government and industry collaboration.





ESTIC 2025 featured a range of sessions including expert talks, technology showcases, and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers.





Over 3,000 participants from research institutions, academia, and industry attended the event, fostering dialogue on sustainable innovation and national technological resilience.





Through its breakthroughs and research showcases at ESTIC 2025, DRDO reaffirmed its commitment to advancing India’s semiconductor research and manufacturing capabilities. The achievements underscore a long-term vision of positioning India as a global science and technology leader by 2047, with indigenous innovation forming the foundation of national progress.





Based On IANS Report







