

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies Limited two significant contracts totalling ₹289 crore for the modernisation of its indigenous Anti-Drone Systems (ADS).

The order reflects New Delhi’s growing emphasis on agile, Indian-designed counter-unmanned aerial systems that can rapidly evolve to meet shifting battlefield dynamics.

The upgrades are based on operational feedback from deployments under Operation Sindoor and other frontline missions. These experiences have revealed the continuously evolving nature of drone-borne threats, particularly the emergence of low-cost, commercially modified unmanned aerial vehicles capable of conducting reconnaissance and delivering payloads in contested zones.





Zen’s upgraded systems are designed to strengthen detection, tracking, identification, and neutralisation capabilities against both fixed-wing and rotary-type hostile drones. The modernisation encompasses refinements in radar sensitivity, electronic warfare detection range, thermal imaging fidelity, and soft-kill algorithms used for radio frequency jamming. The software layer is being restructured for modular adaptability, enabling seamless updates in response to new waveform threats or enemy countermeasures.





A key rationale behind the award lies in India’s strategic move towards complete technological self-reliance for adaptive systems. The MoD’s evaluation underscored that rapid hardware or firmware reconfiguration is a structural challenge in foreign-origin Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) platforms, as such systems are dependent on proprietary architectures and external vendor support.





By contrast, Zen’s Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacture (IDDM) status permits direct system-level alterations without external dependencies.





The Anti-Drone System was initially fielded following the increased use of low-flying drones by adversaries near sensitive military installations. Since its induction, it has played a critical role in neutralising unauthorised aerial incursions during key exercises and operational deployments.





The upcoming upgrades aim to enhance its real-time data fusion capability, networking with multiple sensors and weapon platforms for integrated threat response.





Zen Technologies has steadily grown into a leading player in the Indian defence electronics space, specialising in combat training simulators, counter-drone systems, and integrated surveillance platforms. Its ability to indigenously design and produce core systems – including radar, electro-optic sensors, and electronic countermeasures – positions it favourably within India’s strategic procurement network.





This contract underscores the government’s commitment to sourcing critical defence technology from domestic innovators. It also aligns with the broader MoD vision of building resilient, continuously upgradable platforms capable of maintaining superiority against evolving asymmetric threats such as drone swarms, stealth mini-UAVs, and AI-assisted targeting systems.





Under the new order, Zen Technologies will also expand its production throughput and testing infrastructure. This includes dedicated test ranges for evaluating radio frequency denial performance in varied terrains and climate conditions. Future upgradation cycles are expected to integrate machine learning-based threat classification modules, ensuring predictive threat analysis rather than reactive defence.





The ₹289-crore modernisation assignment strengthens India’s defence readiness at a time when drone warfare tactics are becoming more sophisticated globally. As the armed forces encounter novel forms of unmanned aerial intrusion, systems like Zen’s upgraded ADS will form the backbone of India’s counter-drone grid—providing rapid, indigenous, and field-customisable protection against tomorrow’s aerial challenges.





