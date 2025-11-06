



One of the 8 start-ups supported under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has successfully demonstrated India's first extensive Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network, spanning over 500 kilometers.





The major achievement by the Bangalore-based quantum technology company, QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd., which involves a network deployed over existing optical fibre infrastructure, marks a significant milestone in quantum-secure communication.





A formal announcement about the demonstration of (QKD) network spanning over 500 kilometers was made on the sidelines of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) yesterday. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, Mission Governing Board of the National Quantum Mission, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, and other officials were present on this occasion.





This demonstration aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, Modi, who envisions India as a prominent leader in emerging technologies and secure digital infrastructure. It also positions India as a key player in the second quantum revolution, opening new horizons for secure digital communication and advanced cybersecurity.





This demonstration was made possible under a project funded through the I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS) hosted at IISER Pune.





The Indian Army and its Southern Command contributed significantly in the capability demonstration. The test-bed optical fiber network, to enable this QKD trial, was specially planned and engineered by Southern Command Signals.





A team from the Corps of Signals enabled selective access to their fibre network in the Rajasthan Sector. This network included multiple nodes, of which two served as trusted nodes spread along the route to enable end-to-end quantum key exchange across an effective distance of more than 500 kms.





This achievement represents a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum-secure communications within India and contributes directly toward realising the objectives of the National Quantum Mission. The initiative exemplifies the Synergy of Technology, Research, Industry, and Defence Ecosystem (STRIDE) in fostering collaboration across key sectors to strengthen the nation's technological capabilities.





QSIP (Quantum Random Number Generator System in Package), by the same start-up, QNu Labs, was presented by the Hon'ble Union Minister to the Hon'ble Prime Minister during his inaugural address at ESTIC 2025. The technology provides India with quantum-certified randomness, used in cryptographic algorithms, offering the strongest defence against current cyber threats and future quantum attacks.





DST News Govt of India







