



India-China relations have significantly improved since October 2024, following sustained dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at restoring normalcy.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated that leadership-level engagements focused on reviving talks and resolving the border standoff, with an agreement reached on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being beneficial for India.





Over the past year, more than 1,100 on-ground military interactions have reduced friction along the LAC.





Both Defence Ministers have agreed to maintain sustained border-level dialogue, reaffirming that India and China see each other as development partners rather than rivals, and commit to preventing differences from escalating into disputes. This improved relationship is framed as crucial for the stability and growth of Asia and a multipolar world in the 21st century.​





Regarding India's military preparedness, Gen. Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor—a military response conducted in May 2025—as "just a trailer that ended in 88 hours," demonstrating India's swift and decisive capabilities.





This operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and marked one of India's most significant military actions since 1971.





The strikes were precise and non-escalatory, focusing on terror camps without engaging military targets directly, while Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes that were effectively intercepted by India’s layered air defence systems.





Gen. Dwivedi emphasised that India is ready for any future scenario and warned Pakistan to behave responsibly, highlighting the importance of faster decision-making and integrated multi-domain operations for future battles.​





On the security front in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents have declined notably since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Data show a significant drop in violence, with fewer militant attacks, reduced local recruitment, and the absence of common militant activities like stone-pelting or hartals.





The political leadership is seen as committed to counterterrorism, with a clear stance that talks and terrorism cannot coexist. India's sustained counterterrorism efforts constitute a "new normal" that poses a continuing challenge to Pakistan.





However, recent terrorist incidents such as the Pahalgam attack in April 2025 revealed vulnerabilities in security, especially in tourist zones, indicating a need for improved preparedness.​





Concerning the situation in Manipur, where intense ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei majority and Kuki-Zo tribal communities, the conflict resulted in hundreds of deaths, thousands displaced, and widespread destruction of homes and religious sites.





The violence marked a severe crisis for the state, but since President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025, there has been a restoration of greater trust among the populace and the government, signalling a move towards stabilisation.





The Army Chief described the events as painful for the state, expressing hope for continued peace and rebuilding.​





India’s strategic military and diplomatic posture shows marked progress with China through dialogue and reduced border tensions. Operation Sindoor demonstrated military readiness and deterrence against terrorism.





Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing lower militant activity post-Article 370 abrogation, although security challenges persist. The restoration of order in Manipur reflects the government’s commitment to addressing internal ethnic conflicts.





Agencies







