



India’s participation at the Dubai Air Show 2025 has generated notable attention, particularly with the Indian Air Force expecting strong foreign interest in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





The five-day event, being held at Al Maktoum Airport from 17 to 21 November, features both the TEJAS fighter and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), underscoring India’s advancing aerospace capabilities and expanding defence diplomacy.





Speaking at the India Pavilion, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari stated that the IAF anticipates a robust response from potential foreign buyers. He highlighted that TEJAS had earlier participated in the Dubai Air Show, where it created significant interest among observers.





Expectations are high that its latest displays will again attract international attention, demonstrating India’s growing aerospace proficiency and the aircraft’s export potential.





Air Marshal Tiwari emphasised that India’s showcase at Dubai is part of expanding cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates.





The inclusion of both the TEJAS fighter and SKAT follows a request from UAE authorities, reflecting the strengthening of bilateral ties at both strategic and service levels. This engagement symbolises India’s evolving role as a dependable partner in the Gulf region’s security and defence landscape.





With India set to induct around 200 TEJAS aircraft into its own forces, Air Marshal Tiwari remarked that such large-scale procurement sends a powerful signal to the global defence market.





It demonstrates both national confidence in indigenous platforms and the program’s maturity. The aircraft’s successful domestic induction serves as a validation of its operational readiness and cost-effectiveness compared with other single-engine fighters in its class.





The TEJAS aircraft participated in an aerial display that featured smoke winders and high-manoeuvre demonstration sequences, drawing attention from both military delegations and aviation enthusiasts.





Its agility, advanced avionics, and state-of-the-art fly-by-wire controls make it suitable for a range of combat and patrol operations. The aircraft’s performance at international shows like Dubai not only showcases its capabilities but also positions India as a credible aerospace manufacturer on the global stage.





Complementing the TEJAS display, the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team also performed precision manoeuvres, representing India’s commitment to excellence in flight training and aviation skill.





Together, TEJAS and SKAT serve as twin ambassadors of Indian aerospace innovation and professionalism. Their participation aligns with India’s broader vision under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives to promote self-reliance while expanding defence exports.





