



Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s growing aerospace and defence footprint on the global stage.





The event, one of the world’s premier aviation exhibitions, witnessed strong Indian participation led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with several private and public sector enterprises.





During his visit to the DRDO stall, the Minister was briefed about India’s latest advancements in aerospace platforms, missile systems, and strategic technologies. The presentation highlighted the nation’s robust progress in indigenous design, development, and production under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





The DRDO is exhibiting nine cutting-edge systems and technologies developed across its leading laboratories. These include the Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS), a force multiplier that enhances situational awareness and airspace management through advanced radar and mission systems.





The Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance (MRMR) aircraft model demonstrates India’s evolving maritime surveillance capability, integrating advanced sensors, mission management systems, and anti-submarine warfare technologies to strengthen naval operations in littoral and open-sea environments.





The Mobile Compact Power System (MCPS) represents DRDO’s innovation in energy solutions for deployable defence applications, providing reliable and efficient power generation in remote operational zones.





The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2, a multirole fighter under accelerated development, attracted significant attention. With enhanced payload capacity, range, and advanced avionics, the aircraft symbolises India's next-generation combat capability and self-reliance in fighter design.





The Astra Mk-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air-to-Air Missile showcases indigenous propulsion and seeker technologies. It reinforces India’s capability to engage aerial threats at extended ranges with high precision and reliability.





The HELINA (Helicopter-launched Nag) missile, designed for anti-armour warfare, demonstrates superior guidance systems and top-attack capability, offering rotary-wing platforms a potent standoff strike weapon.





DRDO also featured the Light-weight Fire Detection and Suppression System (LFDS-X), which enhances aircraft safety through rapid response and compact integration for various military platforms.





The Advanced Light Weight Torpedo (ALWT) stands as a technological leap in India’s underwater weaponry, tailored for anti-submarine operations across diverse maritime conditions with high-speed propulsion and precision targeting.





Finally, the Tactical Advanced Loitering Munition (TAL) unveiled at the pavilion symbolises a major stride in autonomous strike systems. It combines endurance, surveillance, and precision engagement in contested environments, representing future-ready battlefield solutions.





The India Pavilion reflected the synergy among DRDO, DPSUs, and private industries, showcasing the collaborative spirit driving India’s defence modernisation. Shri Sanjay Seth underscored that such international platforms affirm India’s readiness to export high-technology defence systems and strengthen strategic partnerships globally.





Agencies







