



INS Ikshak, the third vessel in the Survey Vessel (Large) series, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Base in Kochi on Thursday. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking a significant milestone in India’s drive towards indigenous shipbuilding and maritime self-reliance.





The commissioning of INS Ikshak represents the Navy’s tenth induction this year, underscoring an active expansion phase across multiple domains. Admiral Tripathi lauded the ship as a “symbol of India’s maritime confidence and technological self-reliance,” highlighting that the Navy has firmly transitioned from being a Buyer’s Navy to a Builder’s Navy.





Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Ikshak reflects nearly 80 per cent indigenous content. This figure stands as a tangible indicator of the government’s consistent push towards self-sufficiency under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Its construction and design exemplify the growing maturity of India’s defence shipbuilding ecosystem.





In his address, Admiral Tripathi contextualised the ship’s induction amid shifting maritime geopolitics, noting that “when the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse — India is poised to play that role with strength and stability.” He described India as a stabilising power in turbulent waters, committed to maintaining safety, predictability, and freedom of navigation across the Indo-Pacific.





The Navy Chief further emphasised the operational and strategic role of hydrographic survey vessels like INS Ikshak. Such ships, he said, make “the seas knowable, navigable, and safe,” thereby contributing crucial data for both maritime operations and regional cooperation. Precision hydrography, as he noted, lies at the core of naval safety, maritime commerce, and disaster preparedness.





Admiral Tripathi also highlighted recent deployments of Indian survey ships that extended hydrographic support to friendly nations such as Mauritius and Vietnam. Notably, INS Sandhayak’s successful deployment to Southeast Asia earlier this year demonstrated India’s growing commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships and regional security coordination.





INS Ikshak, whose motto is “Nirbhay Veer Pathpradarshak” (Fearless, Brave, and a Pathfinder), introduces significant design advances over its predecessors. Among its notable features is a dedicated accommodation area for women officers and sailors — a first for the SVL class — reflecting the Navy’s steady progress towards inclusivity and modernisation within its fleet.





During the commissioning, Admiral Tripathi congratulated the ship’s designers, GRSE engineers, and the commissioning crew for their hard work and technical excellence. He acknowledged their joint effort in realising the vessel’s complex design integration, which includes a range of indigenous systems aimed at high precision mapping, data collection, and underwater analysis.





Following the ceremonial proceedings, the Navy Chief toured various compartments of INS Ikshak, inspecting its onboard systems, survey laboratories, and advanced integration suites. He was briefed on the ship’s construction journey — from keel-laying to sea trials — and the integration of indigenous technologies that enable enhanced endurance, data accuracy, and operational flexibility.





INS Ikshak’s induction significantly boosts the Navy’s hydrographic survey capacity, ensuring comprehensive charting of India’s maritime zones and neighbouring waters. It will also strengthen support to friendly nations, reinforcing India’s image as a capable and responsible maritime power.





With the integration of INS Ikshak, the Indian Navy consolidates its commitment to indigenous shipbuilding, technological innovation, and regional maritime cooperation, setting a firm course towards a self-reliant and strategically confident future afloat on Indian waters.





Based On IANS Report







